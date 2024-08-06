Rights Activist Urges Nigerians to Hold State Govs Responsible, Ask Questions

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

A Kogi State-based human rights activist and Executive Director of Conscience for Human Rights and Conflict Resolution (CHRCR), Idris Miliki, has urged Nigerians to hold the state governors responsible by asking questions.

Miliki, while speaking with journalists yesterday, stated that there are a lot of inconsistencies in the Nigeria democratic system.

He pointed out that the theory of social contract and principles of democracy demand that the people must ask questions through the process of interest articulation and interest aggregation.

The activist added that it is important that the leaders who were given mandates by the people must be held responsible and be accountable to the constituents at all times. This call might not be unconnected with the President Bola Tinubu broadcast to the people of the country following three days nationwide protest against high cost of living in the country.

According to him, “The president’s speech has once again established one fact that more money is being given to states governments, and by extension the local governments.

“And that we must continue to ask questions and accountability from the government at sub-national level-what are they doing with the money being given to them?

“How much is the workers’ salary, and that of political appointees. For instance over four hundred billion naira has been approved by the Kogi State Assembly for the 2024 fiscal year, with 25 percent allocated to government house. Yet the Government House doesn’t generate revenue.

“What is the government housing policy despite the claim to have ministry of housing? What are industrial policies initiated by the government-no water to drink in the state capital for nine months, look at the sanitation issues in the state capital, the tourist service and sector is zero.

“Despite the money coming to Kogi State, we have no water to drink for the past nine months in Lokoja. Is the president coming to give us water?

“While the president must do more to put food on our table and address the inflation in the country, let us look at our state and the development there and hold our state governments accountable.”