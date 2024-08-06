Oborududu’s Quest for Gold Dashed

Nigeria’s Blessing Oborududu’s quest for a gold medal at the Olympics was put to the sword yesterday as she failed to hit the mat against Meerim Zhumanazarova of Kyrgyzstan.

The match was the last event of the day at the Champ de Mars Arena in Paris but her opponent looked more agile as the 35-year-old Nigerian laboured in vain to get the young star off her feet.

Oborududu won a technical point and was firmly in the lead-up to the last minute. Still, Zhumanazarova won the point back going into the final 30 seconds only to earn two more points and leave the arena 3-1 better than the experienced Nigerian wrestler.

To reach the semifinal stage, Oborududu beat Linda Morais of Canada 8-2 and later edged out home girl, Koumba Larouque of France in the quarterfinals to advance into the semi-finals.

Her opponent, Zhumanazarova, beat Japanese Ozaki Nonoka 8-6 to reach the semi-finals and also dismissed Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan from Mongolia.

TEAM NIGERIA FIXTURES TODAY

CANOE SPRINT

Women’s canoe double 500m Heats- 10:00 am

Ayomide Powei Bello

Beaty Akinaere Otuedo

ATHLETICS

Women’s Long Jump qualification- 10:15 am

Ruth Usoro

Ese Brume

Prestina Oluchi Ochonogor

Women’s 400 m Repechage Rd

Ella Onojuvwevwo

Men’s 400 semifinal -6:35 pm

Samuel Ogazi