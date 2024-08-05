TeonEngine Unveils Solution to Streamline Marketing Processes

Agnes Ekebuike

Marketing technology leader TeonEngine marked a pivotal moment in the MarTech industry with the grand unveiling of TEONSUITES in Lagos recently. The comprehensive suite of solutions empowers brands, businesses, and agencies at every stage of their marketing journey.

Industry leaders, tech enthusiasts, and media representatives gathered to witness the unveiling of TEONSUITES, which featured live demonstrations, showcasing the unique features and benefits of each solution within the suite, and highlighting their potential to streamline marketing processes and unlock superior business outcomes for users.

The solution offers six distinct tools, crafted to address the ever-evolving needs of modern marketing, communication, and business development. Some of the key tools include: Newsteon, Talkteon, Brandteon, Trendteon and Pollteon/Surveyteon.

Giving details of the tools, TeonEngine’s COO, Funke Ogunsina, explained their functions and how they could be applied.

According to Ogunsina, “Newsteon serves as all-in-one content management platform that streamlines the entire content lifecycle, allowing users to effortlessly create, distribute, and analyze content, ensuring a cohesive and impactful brand narrative.

Talkteon facilitates smooth internal and external interactions, ultimately strengthening relationships with stakeholders.

Brandteon supports building, managing, and amplifying brand identity across multiple channels. Businesses can leverage the robust branding solution to create a consistent and impactful brand image.

Trendteon allows customers to stay ahead of the curve in today’s dynamic market, as it equips businesses with real-time market insights, empowering them to make data-driven decisions and capitalize on emerging trends.

Pollteon/Surveyteon, gathers valuable customer feedback and provides businesses with robust tools to achieve these goals, ensuring they gain valuable insights to inform their marketing efforts.”