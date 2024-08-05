  • Monday, 5th August, 2024

Promasidor Brands Celebrate World Chocolate Day, Delight Families

Agnes Ekebuike

World Chocolate Day 2024 took on a new meaning as the Promasidor brands, Miksi Chocolate, Cowbell Chocolate, and Twisco, brought lots of excitement for many chocolate lovers in Nigeria.

The World Chocolate Day 2024 celebration was Twisco, Cowbell Choco and Miksi Choco’s way of celebrating Chocolate in Nigeria, through recreational activities, fun games, painting and relaxation.    

This year’s edition took place in several locations across Nigeria, Ikeja City Mall, Circle Mall Lekki, Asaba Mall, Jabi Mall Abuja and PHC Mall. 

Speaking during the celebration, the Brand Manager, Beverage Category at  Promasidor, Lillian Omorenuwa, said: “We’re excited to celebrate World Chocolate Day with kids and moms. Our powdered Choco beverages are the perfect way to indulge in the rich, velvety goodness of chocolate. We want everyone to “Get Your Choco On” while making the day a chocolate-filled celebration to remember”

The event demonstrated the brands’ dedication to bring joy and excitement to Nigerian homes, even amidst challenging economic times. It also underscored the versatility and health advantages of chocolate, especially Choco beverages, while offering a plethora of enjoyable activities such as a bouncy castle, face painting, puzzles, and more. 

Commenting on the event, one of the parents who graced the event, Olutayo Olukayode, commended the company for bringing such a relief and fun packed activities to the children.  “I am impressed by what is going on here, although I came around for something else, and I saw this event going on because I came with my children. We should give credit to the organisers, particularly we enjoyed Twisco, Cowbell Choco and Miksi Choco delicacies,” Olukayode said. 

Also speaking, another parent at the event Femi Oludele, said: “Cowbell is celebrating World’s Chocolate Day, and creating awareness that there is a day specially marked out for people to celebrate chocolate day. It is good gesture from the brands to the children and everyone.  This will allow the children to cool off stress and may also avail the parents and guardian also the opportunity to relax their nerves. So, it is a good and welcome development, and we thank Promasidor for organising it.”

