NELFUND Disburses N2bn to SStudents of BUK, UNIMAID, 4 Other Universities

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has released the list of six institutions that have received its disbursement of N2,026,163,340 as institutional fees.
The list was released on the official X handle of the fund on Sunday.
The institutions include: the University of Ibadan, Bayero University, Kano, University of Ilorin, University of Benin, University of Maiduguri and Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State.


The fund disbursed N853,775,000 to Bayero University, Kano, N589,001,500 to the University of Maiduguri and N304,961,800 to the Federal University, Dutsinma, Katsina State.
Further details showed that the University of Ibadan got N201,114,650, University of Ilorin got N52,897,890, while University of Benin got N24,412,500.
The fund had earlier in a statement said that the strategic effort aimed to ensure that students who really need the funds could continue their education by lowering the burden of financial constraints.


“So far, six of the 12 institutions have received full payment of their institutional fees, covering over 20,000 students.
“The total amount disbursed to these institutions stands at approximately N2,026,163,340.
“These disbursements will ensure that Nigerian students can proceed with their academic activities unimpeded, fostering peace of mind much needed for these students and their families,” the fund said.

