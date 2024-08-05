JAMB Gives 30-day Ultimatum to Tertiary Institutions to Reveal Admissions Outside CAPS

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAM B) has mandated that universities and other tertiary institutions must reveal all admissions conducted outside its Central Admissions Processing System (CAPS) before 2017 within the next month.

JAMB’s Public Communication Advisor, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, representing the board’s registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, announced this directive during a press briefing in Abuja on Sunday,



He emphasized that this move is intended to enhance transparency and fairness in the admissions process.

Benjamin stated, “The Board has noticed a tendency among some institutions to admit candidates outside the approved CAPS platform and process such admissions through the condoling of illegal admissions window to legitimize them.



“To close this loophole, the Board has decided that all institutions must disclose all candidates illegally admitted before 2017 whose records are in their systems within the next one month starting from 1st August, 2024. Any admission given prior to 2017 will no longer be recognized unless disclosed within this one-month period.”



He urged institutions to comply with this directive, warning that there will be no further condonement of unrecorded candidates who did not register with JAMB or take any entrance examination. This initiative aims to curb illegal admissions and ensure compliance with CAPS.

Benjamin noted that the decision marks the end of the Condonement of Illegal Admissions window, which previously allowed institutions to incorporate unauthorized admissions into the system.



He expressed concerns about institutions colluding with candidates to falsify details for illegal admissions, leading to fraudulent participation in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

“Despite warnings, some institutions continue to admit candidates outside CAPS and seek Condonement of Undisclosed Illegal Institutional Admissions (CUIIA). As a result, the Board is ending the CUIIA process that allows completely,” he stated.