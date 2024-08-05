Ethiopian Airlines’ MoU with Satarem

Ethiopian Airlines Group has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Satarem America Inc. to partner on production and use of Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) in Ethiopia. Satarem shall produce SAF in the country, and Ethiopian Airlines has agreed to acquire the SAF from Satarem. With this MoU, Ethiopian Airlines Group has solidified its commitment to sustainability. This strategic partnership marks a significant step Ethiopian Airlines is taking towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly future.



The MoU with Satarem America Inc., a leading provider of sustainable energy solutions, will enable Ethiopian Airlines Group to incorporate SAF into its operations, thereby significantly reducing carbon emissions and supporting global efforts to combat climate change. SAF is a cleaner alternative to traditional jet fuel, produced from sustainable feedstocks that can lower greenhouse gas emissions. Regarding the move, Mr. Mesfin Tasew, Chief Executive Officer of Ethiopian Airlines Group said, “We are excited to partner with Satarem America Inc in our journey towards a greener and more sustainable future. The adoption of Sustainable Aviation Fuel is not just a business decision; it reflects our commitment to combating climate change and investing in innovative solutions that support a sustainable industry.”