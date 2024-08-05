AbdulRazaq Reiterates Devotion to Boost Food Security, Tours Rice, Maize Farms

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Kwara State Governor, Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, weekend, reiterated his administration’s commitment towards enhancing food security for the people of the state.



Speaking in Edu and Patigi Local Government Areas of the state shortly after touring the communities to assess the impacts of seedlings, fertilisers, and other inputs they recently received from the state government, the governor stated that, his administration had taken up various steps to ensure foods get to the doorsteps of the populace through various interventions to the local farmers in the state.



Represented at the event by the state commissioner for Agriculture and Rural Development, Mrs. Toyosi Thomas-Adebayo, the governor said, the gesture of touring the communities would also ginger the local farmers to be more alive to their responsibility towards making use of the inputs distributed to them optimally to boost food production in the state.



Last week, the governor personally inspected the Kwara Youths Farm in Malete (Moro LG), where at least 1500 hectares of land were being cultivated for soyabeans production this farming season.



He also visited rice farms in Lafiagi Ward 1 and 2 of Edu; Lade, Sakpefu-lade, Sheshi and Rogun in Kpada Ward 2 of Patigi local government.

At least, 20,000 hectares of land were being cultivated for rice production in the areas covered, according to locals.