Tinubu: I’ll Not Allow A Few With Clear Political Agenda to Tear Nation Apart

In response to the nationwide EndBadGovernance protest which has led to violent attacks and looting, President Bola Tinubu has said that as President, he would ensure public order and would not allow a few with clear political agenda to tear the nation apart.

In a national broadcast to the nation on Sunday morning, President Tinubu said, “I speak to you today with a heavy heart and a sense of responsibility, aware of the turmoil and violent protests unleashed in some of our states.”

He President said he was pained by the loss of lives in Borno, Jigawa, Kano, Kaduna and other states, the destruction of public facilities in some states, and the wanton looting of supermarkets and shops, contrary to the promise of protest organisers that the protest would be peaceful across the country.

He said “the destruction of properties sets us back as a nation, as scarce resources will be again used to restore them.”

While commiserating with the families and relations of those who died in the protests, he further bloodshed, violence and destruction must stop.

“As President of this country, I must ensure public order. In line with my constitutional oath to protect the lives and property of every citizen, our government will not stand idly by and allow a few with a clear political agenda to tear this nation apart”, the President said.