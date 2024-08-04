Tinubu: 75,000 Nigerians to Receive N1m Interest Loans

President Bola Tinubu Sunday said 75,000 Nigerians have been processed to receive N1 million micro and small business single-digit interest loans, starting from August 2024.

The president, who made this revelation in a national broadcast to Nigerians following the hunger and bad governance protest embarked upon by Nigerian youths, which commenced on August 1, 2024, added that his administration has also built 10 MSME hubs within the past year, created 240,000 jobs, while five more hubs are in progress which will be ready by October 2024.

He also stated that payments of N1 billion each are also being made to large manufacturers under the Federal Government’s single-digit loans to boost manufacturing output and stimulate growth.

According to him, “75,000 beneficiaries have been processed to receive our N1 million micro and small business single-digit interest loans, starting this month. We have also built 10 MSME hubs within the past year, created 240,000 jobs through them and 5 more hubs are in progress which will be ready by October this year.

“Payments of N1 billion each are also being made to large manufacturers under our single-digit loans to boost manufacturing output and stimulate growth.”