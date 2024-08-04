Reverberations of Swan Song and Final Curtain Call 

In a curious twist of irony, Onyeka Onwenu’s vibrant earth-life came to an end at the celebration of another’s life’s milestone, Okechukwu Uwaezuoke writes

Onyeka Onwenu’s performance at Emzor Pharmaceuticals CEO Stella Okoli’s 80th birthday party at the latter’s Ikoyi, Lagos, home was simply electrifying. The dazzling spectacle—documented in a video clip for posterity—could just as easily have been in defiance of the bleak fate lurking in the shadows, waiting to snatch her from the spotlight. Then, her vibrant stage presence—one that blended experience with youthful vibrancy—exuded an unbridled joie de vivre, which belied her 72 years.

Looking back, that performance could have been her final farewell, a poignant reminder that even in the most vibrant moments, the Grim Reaper lurks, waiting to draw the curtains on this side of existence. As a result, the video—which has been making the rounds on social media platforms ever since word of her unexpected death broke—has taken on the qualities of a digital requiem or perhaps an unintended swan song. A haunting audio-visual elegy.

Meanwhile, the opulent celebration, featuring a seamless blend of socialites and political dignitaries, had all the trappings of a typical elitist gathering. The footage shows the elegant chanteuse dancing towards a table teeming with dignitaries while belting out one of her famous hits. She does a quick curtsy before inclining towards a seated Peter Obi, the opposition Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 elections, who pats her on the back before she heads back to the dais.

At this point, it seems unlikely that anyone would have had any kind of premonition until the unimaginable occurred. In a post on his X account, Obi remembers that “shortly after her performance, she sat down and drank some water… immediately collapsed and was rushed to the hospital.”

According to the former Anambra State governor, he had followed her as she was being conveyed to Reddington Hospital on Tuesday night, which is located in the adjacent Victoria Island neighbourhood. “I watched in pain as the doctors and medical staff fought tirelessly and battled to save her life, doing everything possible to bring her back to life, but eventually came out with the sad news that she was gone. Despite their valiant efforts, she sadly passed away after over two hours of intense struggle.” He recalls the incident as “very devastating,” “a tragic event that will forever be etched in [his] memory.”

His condolence message was one of several that followed in torrents, waxing effusive about the departed legendary singer, actor, and activist. One came from President Bola Tinubu, who said, “Ms. Onwenu lives on in her immortal masterpieces.” He also prayed, “That she finds a place yonder where the music never fades and where there is ‘Dancing in the Sun’.” Another came from the first lady, who felt “deeply saddened to hear of the passing of “The Elegant Stallion”—Onyeka Onwenu’s moniker. “I still interacted with her not too long ago, during the event to celebrate Mothers of Our Nation on May 25, 2024.”

Talking about Onwenu’s career, it was a masterclass in multitasking, which has seen her harmonise music, script in film, advocate for change, pen potent prose as an author, and even politick successfully. This Renaissance woman has worn many hats, from chairing the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture to judging X Factor contestants with her trademark wit and charm. Her creative canvas is a kaleidoscope of sound and word. Who can forget the iconic beats of “One Love” and “You and I” or the candid pages of her memoir, My Father’s Daughter, a riveting autobiography that is as heartfelt as it is informative?

It all began when she blazed through the musical firmament like a meteor in 1981 with the release of her debut album, “For the Love of You.” Back then, she was still a rising star at the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA), where she worked as a broadcast professional. But few knew that this talented singer had already lived a life full of adventure and achievement. After completing her studies in the United States, Onwenu returned to Nigeria with a wealth of knowledge and experience. She had earned a bachelor’s degree in international relations and communication from Wellesley College in Massachusetts and a master’s degree in media studies from The New School for Social Research in New York. Her time abroad had also included a brief stint as a tour guide at the United Nations, where she honed her skills in communication and diplomacy.

Four other albums—“Endless Love”, “In the Morning Light” (1984), “Dancing in the Sun” (1988), and “Onyeka!” (1992)—followed in the trail of the first and consolidated her position as a leading Nigerian songstress before she later transitioned to gospel music in the 1990s.

Beyond the entertainment industry, she also played significant roles in politics. First, the Imo State former governor, Ikedi Ohakim, appointed her chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture. Then, in 2013, she headed the National Centre for Women Development as director-general.

Her passion for public service drove her to contest for chairmanship of her local government, Ideato North Local Government Area of Imo State, although she faced setbacks in both attempts. Eventually, her dedication to Nigerian society earned her the national honour of Member of the Order of the Federal Republic (MFR) in 2011.

Despite her public profile, Onwenu guarded her personal life closely, sharing few details about her family. She was a devoted mother of two, and her private life remained a mystery, including her previous marriage to a Yoruba Muslim, about whom little is known.

Though her roots trace back to the Imo State town of Arondizuogu, she spent her formative years in Port Harcourt. Born into a family of distinction, she was the youngest daughter of the late D. K. Onwenu, a visionary educationist and politician who tragically passed away in a car accident just a week before his appointment as Minister for Education. His untimely death left Onwenu’s mother, Hope, to single-handedly raise their five children, navigating the challenges of widowhood and property disputes with her late husband’s family.

Onwenu’s unwavering activism was exemplified by a bold protest in July 2000, where she embarked on a three-day hunger strike at the NTA’s premises. This courageous act was sparked by the station’s refusal to allow her entry, following her vocal complaints about the non-payment of substantial royalties owed to her for the frequent airplay of her music on the national channel.

She was known to have advocated in a recent opinion article for a simple burial, urging loved ones to “mourn, but not excessively.” She preferred prayers, light-hearted moments, and merriment, saying, “Celebrate me while I’m alive, so I can enjoy it.” But she criticised lavish displays of wealth at Nigerian burials, promoting modesty and meaningful tributes.