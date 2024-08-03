NLC, Atiku, Obi Urge Tinubu to Address Nigerians

Chuks Okocha and Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja

As the nationwide #Endbadgovernance protests enter the third day across the country, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC); former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the 2023 election, Atiku Abubakar and presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, yesterday, advised the President Bola Tinubu to engage in sincere dialogue with the leaders of the #Endbadgovernmenance protests.

The NLC in a statement signed by its Head of Information and Public Affairs, Benson Upah, said the position of the Labour movement has not changed regarding using dialogue to address social dispute.



It added: “We find it necessary to reiterate that on our statements of July 22nd and 23rd 2024, we had advised government to dialogue with the leaders instead of engaging in unhelpful rhetoric, as it was within their constitutional rights to protest.

“Our position on government meeting with and engaging in sincere dialogue with the leaders of this action remains unchanged. It’s the best way to go.”

Atiku described the ongoing nationwide protests against economic hardship in the country as significant.



This was even as he admonished the Nigerian government to heed the voices of the people and come down from its high horses, insisting it is time to demonstrate a sincere commitment to addressing the demands of the protesters.

Atiku said the protests have opened a vital channel for the public to express disapproval of government policies.

In a post on his X handle yesterday, Atiku said protesters have conducted themselves with admirable peace and must be commended for their restraint and dedication.



He also urged the security agencies to identify and isolate the minority elements who are resorting to violence and looting.

Atiku’s words: “The commencement of public protests across the country yesterday is noteworthy. These demonstrations have opened a vital channel for the public to express disapproval of government policies, furthering the essential conversation about good governance in our nation.

“For the most part, protesters have conducted themselves with admirable peace and must be commended for their restraint and dedication. However, in some isolated instances, there have been reports of violence, leading to regrettable clashes and brutalities by the police.



“I urge the protesters to maintain their peaceful stance and call on more Nigerians to show solidarity and support for the #EndBadGovernance peaceful protest. This is a pivotal moment for our collective voice to be heard, and it must be done with dignity and respect for the law.

“I also call on the police to engage more professionally in managing these protests. The needless killing of innocent citizens by security agencies is unacceptable. The police must refrain from the molestation of journalists who are merely reporting the protest. It is imperative that security agencies exercise restraint while enforcing law and order.



“Security agencies are encouraged to identify and isolate the minority elements who are resorting to violence and looting, ensuring that the actions of a few do not tarnish the majority of peaceful protesters.

“To the government, I admonish you to heed the voices of the people and come down from your high horses. It is time to demonstrate a sincere commitment to addressing the demands of the protesters. The nation cannot afford further days of unrest; let this be the moment where leadership listens and acts with integrity and urgency. Atiku stated.

Also, Obi in a statement by his media aide, Tanko Yunusa, advised the to address the nation and attend to the legitimate demands of the people.

On the demands of the protesters, Obi said they were legitimate but insisted they must be pursued within the law.

“My appeal is for the President to come out and address the nation, he is the one the people elected, holding their mandate, and he should not be using aides or appointees to reach the people at such critical times.”

The LP standards bearer also extended his condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the protest, as well as the injured and those who lost their property in the protest.