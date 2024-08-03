National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) Donates Drugs to Nasarawa Healthcare Centre

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Sahara Deck of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), under the leadership of Capoon Olamide Oni, has made another significant contribution to the Guruku Primary Healthcare Centre.

In alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3, the association has donated additional drugs to the clinic.

This latest donation follows the Sahara Deck’s earlier intervention in May 2024, which included comprehensive refurbishment of critical infrastructure and the provision of various medications and laboratory supplies.

In addition to their efforts at the healthcare centre, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, members of the Deck visited the two Correctional Centres in Keffi, Nasarawa State. During this visit, approximately seventy reading glasses were distributed to inmates and officers of both facilities.

These initiatives underscore the Association’s steadfast commitment to supporting and uplifting the most vulnerable members of society, serving as a beacon of hope for those in need.