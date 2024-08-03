  • Sunday, 4th August, 2024

National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity) Donates Drugs to Nasarawa Healthcare Centre

Featured | 14 hours ago

Folalumi Alaran in Abuja

The Sahara Deck of the National Association of Seadogs (Pyrates Confraternity), under the leadership of Capoon Olamide Oni, has made another significant contribution to the Guruku Primary Healthcare Centre.

In alignment with the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goal 3, the association has donated additional drugs to the clinic.

This latest donation follows the Sahara Deck’s earlier intervention in May 2024, which included comprehensive refurbishment of critical infrastructure and the provision of various medications and laboratory supplies.

In addition to their efforts at the healthcare centre, on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, members of the Deck visited the two Correctional Centres in Keffi, Nasarawa State. During this visit, approximately seventy reading glasses were distributed to inmates and officers of both facilities.

These initiatives underscore the Association’s steadfast commitment to supporting and uplifting the most vulnerable members of society, serving as a beacon of hope for those in need.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.