Lagos Community Accuses Agege LG Chair of Breach of Public Peace

* Calls on Sanwo-Olu for intervention

Raheem Akingbolu

The Board of Trustees and the current executive of Ijaiye Medium Income Housing Estate Development Association, LSDPC Phase 1, Agege, Lagos, have accused the Chairman of Agege Local Government, Alhaji Kola Ganiu Egunjobi, of threatening the peace and security within the estate.

The association also called on the state governor, Mr Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, to call the chairman to order.

The association noted that his actions have repeatedly disrupted the peace and security of the estate, adding that Egunjobi’s conduct must, as a matter of course, align with the expectations of his office.

In a statement signed by the chairman of the estate, Mr. Idowu Afelogun, the association traced the the untoward behaviours of Egunjobi to the Ambode administration.

They stated that while government was constructing the Pen Cinema Bridge and the dualization of the Oba Ogunji Road, the estate, in line with the public interest, ceded land to the Lagos State Government.

According to the statement, “On January 5, 2021, the Estate discovered that Alhaji Kola Ganiyu Egunjobi had started building a car wash on the setback left after the construction of the newly dualised Oba Ogunji Road. This led to a petition from the then Executive members of the Estate.

“On February 16, 2021, the Lagos State Government, through the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development responded to the petition and invited the estate for a joint inspection. A stop work order was posted on the site on February 17, 2021.”

The statement added that: “On May 20, 2022, around 9am, Egunjobi attempted to access the estate from Oba Ogunji Road, which is reserved exclusively for residents with estate stickers.

“Security guards, following a mandate from the general meeting of the estate, politely asked Alhaji Egunjobi to use the main gate as his car did not have the estate sticker. He responded by blocking the back gate with his car, causing significant disruption.

“Later that day, around 5pm, Alhaji Egunjobi brought thugs into the estate, who violently dismantled the security barrier and assaulted the security guards. On June 24, 2022, a similar incident occurred when an ambulance from Agege Local Government was stopped for routine questions by security guards. Alhaji Egunjobi arrived with thugs and assaulted the guards. On April 19, 2024, while Alhaji Egunjobi was abroad, a Toyota Hilux Truck with Registration No: GGE 01 KE, attached to his office, was vandalized within his premises at Block 70 Flat 1.”

The statement said that the incident was reported to the estate security guards around 7pm, while the zonal chairman called and informed Egunjobi, who insisted on prosecuting the security guards on duty.

To this end, Egunjobi was said to have caused the detention of the guards by Pen Cinema Police State, where they were held for over a week before being charged to the Magistrate’s Court on May 9, 2024, and remanded in Kirikiri Prison.

The association stated that despite the criminal prosecution and likely comprehensive insurance coverage of the truck, Egunjobi sued the entire estate in Suit No: MCIK/2842/CIV/2024.

Prior to the incident, guards were said to have been instructed not to stop or search cars entering or exiting his premises but this mandate was later changed and documented in the estate’s security logbook.

The statement also stated that the fourth incident was when the same vehicle (Toyota Hilux Truck with registration number GGE01KE) was again vandalised within the LG boss’ premises at Block 70 Flat 1 and the estate promptly made the necessary report of the unfortunate incident to the relevant authorities.

To address the issue, the association pointed out that it had requested the CCTV footage of the camera facing the vehicle from him (Egunjobi) to unravel the circumstances surrounding this strange recurring and embarrassing nefarious act.

While establishing that the rules and regulations of the estate established since 1993 must be respected, the association has therefore implored Governor Sanwo-Olu and well-meaning Lagosians to help address the situation.

“Our civility should not be mistaken for weakness. Alhaji Egunjobi’s actions have caused undue tension and insecurity, culminating in threats to our security personnel, causing them to vacate their posts and leaving the estate vulnerable. To make matters worse, one of our former security personnel remains in Kirikiri Prison due to this issue, where he has been held for about three months without bail,” the statement added.