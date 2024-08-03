How PalmPay Empowers MSME Growth with New Business Offering

The banking sector is experiencing a significant and positive shift, with PalmPay leading the charge with its innovative banking solutions and agent banking. Boasting a robust network of over 1.1 million agents and merchants, PalmPay says it is committed to enhancing financial accessibility across Nigeria.

PalmPay is celebrated for its secure digital payment solutions, offering a comprehensive range of tools such as the PalmPay Business app, Point of Sale (POS) machines, and Pay With Transfer. The tools simplify payment acceptance and business management for enterprises of all sizes, providing exceptional ease and security.

Agents and merchants have recounted the fact that PalmPay has one of the best Point of Sales (POS) networks, which boasts a 99.5 per cent success rate and ensures same-day settlement of transactions. This reliability supports efficient, high-quality, and secure service, underscoring the adage that time is money. As a result, businesses benefit from more successful transactions and increased revenue.

The pay with Transfer feature has particularly resonated with MSMEs, contributing to a high user retention rate of 75 per cent, with over 40 million Nigerians—about one in five—relying on PalmPay for their monthly shopping and utility payments.

To foster MSME growth, PalmPay has launched an initiative where Merchants receive a complimentary POS device upon achieving a minimum monthly sales volume of 5 million. The scheme provides a valuable payment channel at no cost to business owners.

PalmPay’s transparent fee structure, based on daily transaction volume, ensures fairness. For withdrawals between N1 and N20,000, a 0.5 per cent fee applies, while transactions above N20,000 incur a flat fee of N100. Transfers between PalmPay agent accounts are free, and transfers to other banks are subject to a flat fee of N20, with the added benefit of up to N6 cashback per transfer.

PalmPay’s business suite stands out with industry-leading cashback rates of 0.1% on every transaction. For example, a N20,000 withdrawal yields a N20 cashback, effectively reducing the fee rate to 0.4 per centand the actual cap fee to N80.

Furthermore, the proactive approach to supporting community businesses includes a dedicated team of relationship managers who offer swift resolution of transaction issues and valuable guidance to promote business growth.

PalmPay’s advancement in business banking exemplifies innovation and inclusivity. It is dedicated to facilitating smooth payments, advancing local business growth, and enhancing consumer experiences.

As a licensed Mobile Money Operator (MMO) regulated by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and insured by the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC), PalmPay is firmly established as a trailblazer in the digital transformation of the financial sector.