Omar Assar Sets New African Record at Paris 





In an extraordinary display of skill and resilience, Egypt’s Omar Assar has etched his name in the annals of African sports history.

The 2023 African Games champion has become the first player from the continent to reach consecutive quarterfinals at the Olympic Games.

His remarkable comeback victory over Kazakhstan’s Kirill Gerassimenko at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games is a testament to his tenacity and determination.

After a challenging start that saw him trailing 2-0, Assar staged an impressive recovery, clinching the next four games with scores of 12-10, 12-10, 11-9, and 11-3, culminating in a 4-2 triumph.

This victory not only showcases Assar’s prowess but also keeps alive the hope of surpassing his quarterfinal record set at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Assar’s journey to the quarterfinals was marked by a series of convincing wins, including an 11-5, 13-11, 11-3, 11-2 victory over Ecuador’s Mino Alberto and a 4-1 win against Madagascar’s Fabio Rakotoarimanana.

The Paris Olympics have been a stage for stunning performances, with Swedish sensation Truls Moregard securing his place in the quarterfinals and 2023 WTT Contender Lagos champion South Korea’s Shin Yubin as well as 2024 WTT Contender Lagos champion India’s Sreeja Akula making significant strides in the Women’s Singles.

Assar will face a familiar foe in the Swedish star when both players clash in the quarterfinal of the Men’s Singles as the African star is inching close to another milestone in Paris.