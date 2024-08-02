Oluremi Tinubu Awards Scholarships to 200 University Students

*FG gives bursary to 4,000 other undergraduates

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

The Renewed Hope Initiative (RHI), a brainchild of the wife of the President, Senator Oluremi Tinubu yesterday unveiled 200 beneficiaries of the AUDA-NEPAD/African School of Economics/ RHI Scholarships.

The 200 students in various fields are to commence their academic career at the African School of Economics, an affiliate of Priston University, USA with the scholarship.



At the unveiling, held at the Banquet Hall of the State House Abuja, the first lady stressed that the administration of President Bola Tinubu will continue to prioritise education as evident in the various policies and programmes it is implementing in the sector.

“The administration of President Bola Tinubu has done so much in the education sector. The recent zero interest student’s loans scheme, bursary and scholarship awards to students and various education infrastructure development projects, are all geared towards providing unhindered access to education for every Nigerian student.



“Last year, the RHI under its National Scholarship Programme (RHI-NASP)gave scholarships to the tune of N1,000,000 per annum for four years and a brand new laptop to students in Nigerian tertiary institutions. This is to assist the students with tuition fees, books, and other educational expenses. The second tranche of payment for the beneficiaries is due in September, 2024,” she said.



She explained that she had consistently emphasised the education and empowerment of the Nigerian girl-child, who were culturally and traditionally excluded, to a great extent, than her male counterpart, from receiving comprehensive formal education.

This, she said, has brought about the need for the establishment of Alternative High School For Girls across the country.



Also speaking, Education Minister, Prof Tahir Mamman who corroborated Mrs Tinubu’s position described the first lady as an education champion.

He said: “Your commitment and drive in the education sector is highly appreciated and as the ,inistry, we are also supporting this drive with an additional 4,000 bursary grants for tertiary education students in the country”.



In her remarks, the Chief Executive of AUDA-NEPAD in Nigeria, Gloria Akobundu pointed out that the beneficiaries were set to receive qualitative education from within and outside Nigeria.

On her part, the Finnish Ambassador to Nigeria, Leena Pylvanainen, expressed the readiness of her country to explore more partnerships with the RHI in the area of Education.