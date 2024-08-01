Nigerian Experts, Others Trained on Improvement Model of Agriculture

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The hope of increased yield, proper food production coordination, and sharing of experience among regional actors in the field of Agriculture brightens as the AGRHYMET Regional Centre in collaboration with Partners and the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, has organized a 5- day workshop for experts from English-Speaking Countries on the SARRA-H&O Model, in Abuja, Nigeria Capital.

Speaking at the workshop’s opening, the representative of AGRHYMET, Marshall Trawere, said the training was the fourth annual capacity-building programme strategically organized to improve Countries’ monitoring of the Agricultural campaign.

He said: “This workshop brings together 5 countries including Gambia, Liberia, Nigeria, and Sierra Leone which are English–speaking countries. As you know, Sahelian Countries have been facing since 1973, an accelerated degradation of the environment and natural resources under the cumulative effects of recurrent drought desertification and human activities. This situation has led to a considerable reduction in productive potential, thus exposing the population to a precarious food situation.”

Speaking, Mr. Amu Anthony from the Department of National Programme on Food Security highlighted various efforts and strategic initiatives of the present administration in Nigeria aimed at ensuring national food security and called for concerted efforts in the use of modern tools and synergy among stakeholders.

In the same vein, the Director General and Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NIMET), Prof. Charles Anosike who was represented by Dr. James Adamu, emphasized the importance of the workshop and urged participants to take advantage of the skill that will be provided at the training to improve food security in their various Countries and Agencies.