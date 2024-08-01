How Justice Ajumogobia’s Daughter was Murdered by 3 Domestic Staff in Lagos

•Police recover stolen items from hideout

Chiemelie Ezeobi and Sunday Ehigiator





In what could be termed a botched armed robbery operation turned homicide, Dr. Aribemchukwu Ajumogobia, the only daughter of Sonoma and Justice Rita Ofili-Ajumogobia, has been murdered in cold blood in her Parkview, Ikoyi residence.

The deceased, an employee of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), was stabbed to death and her body found outside her residence yesterday morning.

The suspects who have since been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID), Panti, Yaba, were said to have planned to rob the residence right after they were employed.

The trio, who are already singing like canaries during interrogation, were said to have been walked in on by the deceased as they were robbing the house and they killed her.

THISDAY gathered that right after the act, they proceeded to take her outside the house and dropped her to cover their tracks.

Immediately they were done cleaning up the scene of the incident and wiping off the blood tracks, they carried the loot from the house to their already mapped out hideout.

When the body was discovered in the morning, the estate security guard involved the Ikoyi Police Division before the case was taken over by the SCIID, Panti.

It was also gathered that as of press time, the trio had taken the investigators from Panti to the hideout and all the stolen items recovered.

When contacted, the Lagos State Police Spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin , he told THISDAY that they were optimistic about the intelligence they got from the suspects.

He said: “When our men were alerted, they went to the scene. At the moment, we have rounded off all three suspects and they provided credible intelligence that has paid off.

“They admitted to killing their boss and also took our detectives to the hideout where they had stashed the goods they stole from the residence of the deceased.”

THISDAY however gathered that the police are not ruling out outside collaboration.

Meanwhile, the Parkview Residents Association (PVRA) has urged residents to exercise caution and conduct thorough background checks on domestic staff before employing them.

A resident, who spoke to THISDAY under anonymity, said the call to exercise caution was not misplaced given that Parkview Estate has recorded three deaths orchestrated by domestic staff in recent time.

In a message to residents, the PVRA management said: “Dear Residents, We regret to inform you of a distressing incident that occurred early this morning at Layi Ajayi Bembe.

“A dead body was discovered, and it is suspected that the domestic staff may be involved in the matter.

“The police are currently investigating the case. We urge all residents to exercise caution and conduct thorough background checks on any domestic staff before employing them. We will provide further updates as soon as more by information becomes available. “