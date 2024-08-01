EndBadGovernanceProtest: No Sign of Protesters at Ojota, as Security Operatives Take Charge

Osho Oluwatosin

Gani Fawehinmi Park in Ojota, famous for being a protest ground in the area, has not seen the feet of #EndBadGovernance protesters as at the time of filing this report.

In previous protests, Ojota had always been one of the major points of convergence in Lagos Mainland for protesters but it appears changes have occurred due to reasons yet unknown.

Instead of protesters, the park has been surrounded by men of the Nigeria police in their full regalia. Several security vehicles have also been stationed at the park to prevent the breakdown of law and order.

It would be recalled that the Lagos State High Court, on Tuesday, restricted the proposed nationwide protest in Lagos to the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park in Ojota and the Peace Park in Ketu.

Justice Emmanuel Ogundare granted the ex parte application filed by the Lagos State Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, Lawal Pedro.

The judge granted the application by way of an interim injunction to restrict the defendants from converging and carrying out the proposed protests in Lagos from August 1-10 except in the two approved locations from 8 am to 6 pm.

He stated, “In recognition of the citizen’s fundamental right to stage a public protest against government policies and actions but prevent unlawful destruction of lives and properties in the process, the Lagos State Government has designated two public spaces and locations in the State where citizens can meet and converge to protest or express their displeasure against government.

“The locations are Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park, Ojota, Lagos State and Peace Park, Ketu, Lagos State.”