EndBadGovernanceProtest: Businesses Shut down, Roads Deserted in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Businesses in parts of Anambra State visited by our correspondent on Thursday were closed as a result of fear of violence arising from the planned hunger protest which has been tagged #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protest.

Though there was no gathering of people for a physical protest, but shops, markets banks, schools and other public institutions were all closed.

THISDAY reports that streets of Awka, Onitsha and Nnewi were also deserted, just as the roads were devoid of vehicular movements.

Dr Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka which also serves as rallying point for protesters was also deserted on Thursday morning when our correspondent visited.

Some motor parks operators that opened in the morning hours latter shut down, as drivers complained of lack of passengers.

A commercial driver with Star Sunny Motors, Mr Arinze Eze told our correspondent that he travelled from Onitsha to Awka very early in the morning, and that the roads were free of vehicles or security operatives.

“The roads were free this morning when I came from Onitsha. We didn’t encounter any disturbances either.

“We did not see protesters anywhere on the road. I think people are only staying at home because they fear that there may be violence if the protest holds,” he said.