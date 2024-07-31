School Honours IT Expert for Free Computer Classes 

Dorato Royal International School Lekki, has honoured Mr. Michael Eluwa, a talented Cloud professional with the ‘Distinguished IT Impact Award’.

The Proprietress of the school, Mrs. Bridget Otobo said in a statement that the award is in recognition of Eluwa’s significant contributions to the lives of students of the school, through his dedication, in providing free computer classes since 2020.

“Eluwa Emeka Michael, a talented cloud professional with over 14 years of experience in IT technical support, cloud technologies, networking, and systems administration, has been instrumental in shaping the future of our students.

“His commitment to education and skills development is evident in his voluntary service, where he has organised annual free computing classes for the students of Dorato Royal International School,” Otobo said.

She added: “His expertise spans a wide range of technical skills, including Vnet Integration, Azure App Service, Azure Function Apps, and more.

“His passion for technology and education extends beyond the professional sphere, as he enjoys playing Android games, traveling and staying abreast of the latest technologies,” she said.

Otobo described the school as a leading educational institution in Lagos, committed to providing a world-class education and nurturing the potential of every student.

She said that the school aims to empower its students with the knowledge, skills and values necessary to excel in a rapidly changing world.

The proprietress noted that Eluwa, currently serving at Plan A Technologies, has a proven track record of excellence, as demonstrated by his innovative work in automating processes and improving cloud infrastructure.

She added that his professional journey has been marked by his roles at various esteemed organizations such as Mc Zeek LLC, Tek Experts, and Greengates Group, where he had consistently excelled in his field.

According to her, the ‘Distinguished Impact Award’ is a testament to Eluwa’s unwavering dedication and the positive influence he has had on students of Dorato Royal International school.

“This award is also to recognise his outstanding contributions and as we look towards his continued involvement in not just our school, but our community in general,” she stated.