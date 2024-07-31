NAPTIP Urges Nigerians to Raise their Voices against Human Trafficking

The Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, has called on Nigerians to begin to raise their voices against any activity suspected to be human trafficking.

The director-general made the call after a road walk and march pass by all state task forces against human trafficking in Abuja on Tuesday.

Waziri-Azi said that the road walk was to commemorate the 2024 World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which is celebrated annually on July 30.

“The commemoration of the 2024 event started on Saturday with a novelty football match, we also had a successful town hall meeting where everybody showed up.

“We are here today for more activities, and the event still goes on till Friday. The theme of this year’s celebration is “Leave No Child Behind in the Fight Against Human Trafficking.”

“Based on this theme, we have a dedicated event for survivors of human trafficking, with a grand finale event tagged “Survivors Got Talent.” We have victims from some of our partners here.

“Today shouldn’t just be the day when we speak out against human trafficking; it is something we should do every second.

“If you see somebody doing something wrong with a child or you suspect foul play, please use your voice to expose wrongdoing.”

“That is the easiest thing we can do, this can save thousands of lives.

“When you send out the right information, the people benefit. It is our responsibility to ensure that people get the right information so that they are able to make informed choices,” Waziri-Azi said.

Project Coordinator, Human Trafficking and Migrant Smuggling Programme, United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes (UNODC), Mrs Abimbola Adewunmi, said the road walk was for so many other things.

According to her, part of the reasons for organising the road walk is to amplify the message against human trafficking.

“The walk is to draw attention to the issues of human trafficking; we are sending the message for people to say no to human trafficking and for us to partner together.

“We are all working to support NAPTIP in its journey to combat human trafficking, leaving no child behind in the fight against human trafficking,” Adewunmi said.

President, Network Against Child Trafficking, Abuse and Labour (NACTAL), Mr Abdulganiyu Abubakar, commended NAPTIP on behalf of other civil society organisations for organising the road walk.

He said that the town hall meeting held on Monday, July 29 and the roadwalk on July 30 were practical definitions of transformative leadership by NAPTIP.

Abubakar said that NACTAL remained committed to supporting the efforts of the Nigerian government and development partners to eradicate human trafficking in the country.

“NACTAL members, in partnership with NAPTIP zonal command and liaison offices across 28 states are organising similar events as part of the effort to complement what we are doing here today.

“We remain committed to continue to justify the resources that partners as well as the government of Nigeria have invested,” he said.