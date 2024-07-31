IOM Supports Ongoing Battle Against Trafficking in Persons, Rewards Short Film Makers

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The United Nations International Organisation for Migration (IOM) has extended support for war against human trafficking in Nigeria with awards to makers of short films on the crime to further sensitize the members of the public of the antics and harms of human traffickers.

IOM Chief of Mission in Nigeria, Mr. Laurent De Boeck, reiterated the commitment of the UN agency to empowering young Nigerians combating trafficking in persons in the country through short films, during the presentation of awards to the second edition winners of the Short Film contest on Combating Trafficking in Persons in Nigeria on Monday.

He described film as universal medium to illustrate untold stories that can inspire, educate and guide people against trafficking in persons and smuggling of migrants.

De Boeck explained that the contest was inaugurated in 2023 with the aim of empowering young creative voices in the fights against trafficking in persons.

He said: “Indeed, youth are among those most vulnerable to this crime, so it only makes sense that their voices are put at the centre of our efforts to address it.

“The winners crowned today have demonstrated not only artistic talent, but also social responsibility and awareness.

“They have used the power of storytelling to shed light on the dark realities of human trafficking and to inspire hope, and action.

“Their films are a testament to the resilience and dignity of the survivors, and the courage and dedication of the advocates.”

On his part, the Permanent-Secretary, Ministry of Women Affairs, Amb. Tanimu Aduda said the causes of human trafficking may differ from one country to another.

Aduda, represented by the Chief Community Development Officer on Child Protection, Mr. Felix Nwaeseni, traced poverty, insurgency and lack of awareness to what makes many Nigerians vulnerable to the tricks and intentions of trafficking in persons cartels among others.

Aduda said: “Therefore, key preventive strategies are developed to work for us in Nigeria through extensive public awareness.

“The renewed hope agenda of the present administration is geared towards strengthening our conscious implementation of economic and social policies.

“Such policies aimed at significant reduction in societal, institutional and individual poverty level; data collection and research efforts; strengthening legislative measures on major reforms.

“These are significant steps in the right direction that elicit actionable antidotes for eliminating the vulnerabilities to human trafficking and building resilience of vulnerable groups.

Director-General, National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Prof. Fatima Waziri-Azi, commended the short film contest initiative for being apt in sensitising people about the dangers of human trafficking.

Waziri-Azi, represented by the Director of Intelligence, Training and Manpower Development Department in NAPTIP, Dame Ebele Ulasi, commended the efforts against human trafficking.

According to her, the fight against human trafficking demand not only action, but also awareness and understanding.

“This is why this award ceremony is so crucial. The powerful stories showcased through these short films are more than just entertainment.

“They are beacons of hope shining light on the realities of trafficking and inspiring action.

“We celebrate the power of storytelling in raising awareness and igniting action against the horrific crime.”

The ceremony’s highpoint was the presentation of First Prize Cheque of $2,000 to David Michael, Second Prize Cheque of $1,000 to Grace Olubiyo and one-high resolution laptop to Erica Bale as the Third Prize.