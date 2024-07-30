Zeem Partners with Decagon Institute to Bridge the Gap to US Master’s Degrees for Alumni

Zeem, a Nigerian platform dedicated to facilitating international study, announces a strategic partnership with Decagon Institute, a renowned software engineering training institute. This collaboration aims to empower Nigerian tech professionals with seamless access to Master’s programs in the US, propelling their careers and fostering Nigeria’s tech ecosystem.

The partnership was solidified after a recent visit by Zeem representatives to Decagon Institute’s management. “In today’s job market, possessing skills is just the beginning,” said Chika Nwobi, CEO of Decagon Institute. ” Partnering with Zeem strengthens our commitment to equipping Nigerian tech talent with the expertise and skills to become valuable assets, not only within Nigeria but also on the global stage”.

Boluwatife Adunade, Growth Marketing lead at Zeem, echoed the sentiment. “Acquiring a global education is no longer just about upskilling,” Adunade stated. “It’s about positioning yourself for exceptional networking and career opportunities. We’re thrilled to join forces with Decagon Institute and make this vision a reality for countless tech professionals in Nigeria.”

Zeem is a revolutionary platform devoted to guiding and simplifying the international study journey for students. Recognizing the challenges associated with navigating foreign education systems, Zeem offers free consulting services to students, ensuring a smooth and successful experience.

Decagon Institute is a leading software engineering training institute dedicated to developing exceptional tech talent in Nigeria. With its rigorous curriculum and industry connections, Decagon empowers graduates to become highly sought-after professionals.