Gunmen Kill Customs Officer, Abduct Other in Kebbi

Onuminya Innocent

Gunmen suspected to be smugglers have attacked the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) patrol base in Koko, Kebbi State, resulting in the death of one officer and the abduction of another.

The Kebbi State Command of the NCS in a statement signed by its Public Relations Officer, Muhammad Tajudeen Salisu, said that the gunmen trailed the anti-smuggling squad to their base at Koko, destroyed facilities, killed one Customs Officer, Dabo Umar, and abducted Babagana Abba Kabiru.

However, the remains of the deceased was retrieved and conveyed to Kaduna for Islamic burial.

The Command’s Comptroller, Earnest Iheanacho, while commiserating with the bereaved family of the late officer, said that a manhunt has been launched to rescue the abducted officer.

He said: “We will not be deterred or forced by fear to abandon the border patrol; our resolve to stem smugglers at all costs is unwavering despite threats by disgruntled elements.”

While the rescue operations continue, the Command pledges to provide updates. He urged officers at the borders to maintain a high level of professionalism and to always use available safety measures during operations.