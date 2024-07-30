COSCO Shipping Pioneers Rail Exports from Kano to Lagos 

In a groundbreaking achievement, COSCO Shipping, one of the world’s largest shipping companies, has successfully exported Nigeria’s agricultural produce, which arrived at the Lagos Port Complex Apapa by rail.

The first batch of 18 locomotive-driven containers departed Dala Inland Dry Port in Kano on July 7, 2024, and arrived Apapa on July 17 after 10 days of daylight travel.

The cargo train was received in Lagos by officials from COSCO Shipping, Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC), and Temerity International Experts, who facilitated the arrangement.

Speaking on the successful arrival of the containers in Lagos, Michael Echezona, Head of Logistics at COSCO Shipping Nigeria, commended the collaborative efforts of stakeholders, stating that the successful transaction boosts investor confidence in Nigeria’s rail option and logistics supply chain system.

He emphasised the need for stronger collaboration and urgent attention from the Federal Ministry of Transportation to fast-track the standard gauge line. This, he said, would resuscitate the Nigerian economy, positioning the country as a regional economic hub, while ensuring effective distribution of goods to and from the hinterlands.

“Following the implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative, which brought progressive prosperity to Nigeria and promoted the development of the logistics supply chain, allowing more goods to be transferred from the hinterland to the port via local services, Nigeria and by extension the African continent has generally experienced significant infrastructural growth as a direct result of the initiative which has primarily targeted greater connectivity and trade growth,” Echezona said.

Also speaking, Temi Ogunniyi, Managing Partner at Temerity International Experts, who facilitated the cargo movement from the Dala Inland Dry Port, Kano, lauded the Nigerian Railway Corporation’s efforts and sought increased collaboration to enhance efficiency through improved systems and security.

Ogunniyi noted that rail cargo movement from the north would facilitate international trade for importers and exporters in the hinterland and neighbouring countries, diversify Nigeria’s economy, and generate much needed foreign exchange through non-oil exports.