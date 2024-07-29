Three Days to Nationwide Protests, Nigerians Still Divided on Action

*IGP: Why protesters must register with police

* Kwara, Ogun govs, Barau seek understanding

*Peter Obi endorses countrywide action

*CAN, NANS ask members to shun protest

*CSOs accuse FG of blackmail, intimidation

*PTD: NUPENG chasing political relevance

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha, Ikechukwu Aleke, Folalumi Alaran in Abuja, John Shiklam in Kaduna, Hammed Shittu in Ilorin, James Sowole in Abeokuta, Segun Awofadeji in Bauchi, Laleye Dipo in Minna, Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt, Segun James, Dike Onwuamaeze in Lagos and Ahmad Sorondinki in Kano

With just three days to the August 1 countrywide protest against hardship and hunger, allegedly, brought on the country by some of the policies of the current administration of President Bola Tinubu, Nigerians are still largely divided over the choice of demonstration to register their displeasure with the government.

Division among the country’s prominent opinion leaders as well as the mass of the people continued to build up since the idea of protest was mooted by some Nigerians, and bought into by a majority of the people, who feel the pain of the current economic hardship in the country.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun, yesterday, explained why he asked all groups planning the protest to register and provide requisite information at their respective state police commands before embarking on the protest.

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, also appealed to organisers of the protests to reconsider their decision and shelve the idea so that the fragile peace in the country would not be disrupted.

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, weekend, appealed to Nigerians to be patient with Tinubu as he tackles the myriad of challenges facing the country.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun equally called on Nigerian youth not to allow themselves to be used by a movement, allegedly, sponsored by politicians.

But the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in last year’s general election, Peter Obi, threw his weight behind the protest.

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), however, told Christians and students in Niger State to shun the planned nationwide protest against high cost of living and hunger in the country.

The organised civil society said it was alarmed by the blame game and blackmail tactics being deployed by handlers and aides of Tinubu try to arm-twist and intimidate Nigerians out of the impending protest. Instead, they said the presidency should have immediately started to address issues of the unbearable economic situation necessitating the planned mass action slated for August 1 to 10.

But the national leadership of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) accused the parent body of being insensitive and opportunistic for using the proposed protest as a buffer to gain a voice publicly after conducting a sham election in flagrant abuse of the guidelines laid down by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

IGP: Why Protesters Must Register with Police

The IGP had on Friday ordered all groups planning to take part in the protest to provide certain information to the police command closest to them to forestall breakdown of law and order, as well as destruction of critical national infrastructure and looting of private businesses.

The information, according to him, included proposed protest routes and assembling points, expected duration of the protest, names and contact details of protest leaders and organisers, measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements, including key identifiers for possible isolation of potential troublemakers, among others.

Fielding questions from newsmen during a press conference in Abuja, Egbetokun justified the stringent measure put in place to prevent violent protest and possible breakdown of law and order.

He stated, “The right to protest is a right to peaceful protest. Today, you see in the social media people calling for violence. We have to be very careful. We have to be very careful not to be misled into destroying our own country. This country belongs to all of us. This is our country.

“We must be thinking of how to build our country and not how to destroy it. Violent protest is going to leave us worse off. And that is why you see many Nigerians, law-abiding Nigerians, coming out to speak against violent protest.

“But we are saying, okay, we recognise the right of the citizens to protest peacefully. And if you want to do that, come and tell us. Let us know, so that we can provide security for you. And that is why we are doing what we are doing presently.”

Responding to questions on lessons learnt from the brutal EndSARS protest, the police boss said EndSARS protest was the most recent violent protest witnessed in Nigeria, adding that the country has had a history of violent protests.

According him, “We know from this experience that violent protest doesn’t yield anything positive. What follows violent protest has always been violent crimes.

“After the EndSARS protest, police stations were burnt down, public infrastructure destroyed to the tune of trillions of Naira, private businesses looted, valued in trillions of Naira, several jobs lost in thousands. What happened after? What was our experience with the EndSARS protest?

“Those areas where police stations were burnt down, criminals and armed robbers took over. Women could no longer come out once it was 7pm in those areas where police stations were burnt down. That was our experience with the EndSARS.”

Kaduna State Police Command asked all groups in the state planning to participate in the nationwide protest to provide necessary details as instructed by the IGP.

In a statement, spokesperson of the command, Mansir Hassan, said providing important information to the police commissioner about how protesters intended to operate will enable the police to provide adequate security cover.

The statement said, “In the interest of public safety and order, we request all groups planning to protest to provide necessary details to the Commissioner of Police in the state where the protest is intended to take place.

“To facilitate a successful and incident-free protest, we ask for the following information:

“Proposed protest routes and assembly points; expected duration of the protest; names and contact details of protest leaders and organizers, measures to prevent hijacking by criminal elements, including key identifiers for isolating potential troublemakers.”

Kwara State Police Command also warned that anyone found instigating violence or attempting to disrupt the peace of the state would be arrested and prosecuted without hesitation.

A statement issued by the police command, signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ejire-Adeyemi Toun, warned, “Our commitment to ensuring public safety and order remains unwavering.”

The statement read, “The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Police Command, CP Victor Olaiya, wishes to address the public regarding the impending protest and important guidance to our esteemed citizens who wish to exercise their constitutional rights to a peaceful protest, as well as issue a stern warning to individuals with malicious intent.

“The Kwara State Police Command wishes to discourage citizens from participating in the said protest and to remind all persons that if the peaceful protest should take place, any attempt by miscreants to hijack the protest for their own selfish end will not be tolerated.”

Barau: Tinubu Making Genuine Efforts to Tackle Challenges, Appeals to Organisers

Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, appealed to organisers of the protests to reconsider their decision and shelve the idea so that the fragile peace in the country would not be disrupted.

Barau, who was First Deputy Speaker of the ECOWAS Parliament, said Tinubu was making genuine efforts to address the country’s challenges.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, the deputy senate president urged the protest’s promoters to give the government more time to implement lofty programmes and policies of the administration as captured in the Renewed Hope Agenda for the country’s socio-economic development.

He said since the government was inaugurated on May 29, 2023, it had worked hard to try to restore the country’s glory and return it to the path of progress and prosperity for the benefit of all.

Barau stated, “As we all know, one year is not enough to address the challenges facing the country for decades. Various interventions have been rolled out, and more are being conceived by this administration. Short, medium and long-term measures are being put in place to tackle the challenges that have been with us for decades.”

Barau said the signing of the North West and South East Development Commissions bills into law by Tinubu was one of the measures to address the challenges facing all parts of the country.

He drew the attention of the sponsors of the protest to how what started as peaceful demonstrations in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Sudan turned bloody and took the countries backwards.

“Against this backdrop, l urge everyone to reflect deeply on the problem and reconsider the idea of a protest. There is a risk that the protest could be hijacked,” he stated.

The deputy senate president added, “This is our country; we have no place to go other than the Federal Republic of Nigeria bequeathed on us by our forefathers. Exercise more patience and allow for more time. We will get it right. The efforts of the new government will yield the desired results, by the grace of God.”

AbdulRazaq, Abiodun Appeal to Nigerians to Exercise More Patience with President

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF), AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, appealed to Nigerians to be more patient with Tinubu in view of the present economic hardship in the country.

AbdulRazaq stated that the administration had continued to roll out programmes to ease things and improve the living standard of the people.

AbdulRazaq made the appeal in Ijagbo, Oyun local government of the state, weekend, at the first coronation anniversary of the Onijagbo of Ijagbo land, Oba Sarafadeen Adeniyi Babalola, and the launch of Ijagbo Palace Development Fund.

The governor said the president assumed office amid mounting economic downturn, which required systemic reforms and understanding by the people.

He said, “President Tinubu is gradually fixing things. So, he needs our patience and support to get things done. For those who are planning protests, let them have patience with Mr. President to fix things.

“It is an appeal. He just spent one year in the office. It is also too early for those who have political ambitions to start measuring his performance.”

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, said the federal government was doing its best to salvage the present economic situation in the country. Fagbemi called on people to shelve the planned protests.

The AGF assured Nigerians that they would soon begin to feel the ease of the transformative agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration.

Fagbemi appreciated God that the first year of the reign of Onijagbo had been peaceful and impactful, and thanked AbdulRazaq for his administration’s support to the community.

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, said there was no need for the planned nationwide protest, as there was room for youths to engage and dialogue with the government constructively.

The governor, who spoke at the 22nd undergraduate and 13th postgraduate convocation ceremonies of Babcock University, Ilishan, Ikenne Local Government Area, for the award of degrees, prizes and conferment of honorary doctorate degrees, stated that the country had not gained anything meaningful from past protests.

He said, “Which investor will be attracted to a nation that is under siege by protesters? Please, do not allow yourselves to be used by a so-called leaderless movement, sponsored by frustrated politicians who tried in the past and lost. We do not need protests. We must not gamble with our democracy. Let us dialogue.

“This current wave of inflation is biting everywhere. It is in the UK, US, Ghana, and Egypt. So, it is not peculiar to Nigeria alone.

“I seize this opportunity to appeal to our youths to constructively engage with government in finding lasting solutions to Nigeria’s problems, rather than engaging in protest that may start peacefully but usually get hijacked and may lead to anarchy.

“What have we ever gained from protests, except losses in productivity, loss of lives, loss of private and government properties, looting and vandalisation of assets?”

Peter Obi Endorses Nationwide Protests

Presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi, supported the protest.

Speaking on Sunday after a meeting with Governor Alex Otti of Abia State, Obi said protesters must carry out the act within the ambit of the law, and charged security agencies to be law-abiding, saying protest is allowed globally.

He stated, “Within the Nigerian constitution, protest is allowed. All I plead for is that those who are protesting do so within the law and in a civil manner that allows us as a nation to show that we live within the law. Everybody knows that things are difficult.

“When they talk about sponsors of the protest, I always say the sponsors are very simple. It’s hunger and hopelessness among the youth, so we all have to listen to what Nigerians are going through.

“What I will say to the security agencies is that they should ensure they manage the situation again within the law. We should not strive to be over-bearing. It should be something that we will do within the law. There is nothing wrong. Protest is allowed globally. People also protest in my house.

“It is for us to listen to those who are protesting. Why are they protesting? Engage them. That is what governance is all about. There is nothing wrong with that. I was governor for years and people protested.”

CAN, NANS Ask Members to Shun Protest

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) told Christians and students in Niger State to shun the planned nationwide protest.

CAN told Christians to boycott the protest, in a statement made available to newsmen in Minna, while the leadership of NANS, Niger State, gave a similar directive to students at a news conference addressed by its Chairman, Comrade Salihu Yusuf.

The state CAN chairman, Most Reverend (Dr) Bulus Yohanna, said, in a statement, that it was asking Christians to shun the protest because “genuine protest can easily be seized by hoodlums and selfish groups to cause enormous havoc on innocent citizens”.

Yohanna told CAN Bloc leaders, church leaders, local government coordinators and parents to remind their members and children to remember the book of Romans 13:1-3, which asks Christians not rebel against constituted authority.

He stated, “As you are aware, there are plans to stage a nationwide protest across the country, but as children of God and responsible people known for peace, I urge us all to shun the protest, speak to our children/wards and members of our congregation.to also shun the protest.

“I want us to note that as a body, the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Niger State, will not be part of the exercise, but rather prefer to have peaceful dialogue and continue to pray for our nation.”

Addressing newsmen in Minna, the NANS chairman said, “We refuse to be hoodwinked to believe that protests is our only way of getting out of any problem being faced by human race.

“We are using this medium to inform great Nigerian students to shun ungodly call to protest, which may eventually lead to destabilisation and cause breach of peace, law and order in our society.

“We refuse to forget easily the many innocent lives that were lost and incarcerated without trials for no just cause.”

CSOs Accuse FG of Blackmail, Intimidation

The organised civil society said it was alarmed by the blame game and blackmail tactics currently being deployed by handlers of the president in trying to arm twist and intimidate Nigerians out of the protest. They asked the presidency to start addressing issues of the unbearable economic situation necessitating the planned mass action slated.

United Action Front of Civil Society groups also stated that as leaders of the organised civil society and pro-democracy movement that forced the military out of power for the restoration of the current democracy being presently bastardised by opportunists in power, they wished to note that governance in Nigeria had largely become self-serving. They said the democracy had been hijacked by political traders and state captors, to the exclusion and detriment of a vast majority of Nigerians, who presently wallowed in abject poverty and hopelessness.

A statement by Head, Coordinating Secretariat of the United Action Front of Civil Society, Olawale Okunniyi, said the mercantilists in power were presently entrenched in destructive state capture of Nigeria, rather than check their excesses and repent of their exploitative politics.

The group said the present crop of leaders in Nigeria were still blind-folded by their lust for rapacious aggrandisement of perks of office and filthy lucre, to the extent of indulging in blaming and blackmailing innocent leaders of the opposition for their self-inflicted conflicts with Nigerian citizens.

The group stated, “We are even very shocked that a Bola Tinubu, who is supposed to be a product of our pro-democracy struggles against the military can become the most culpable President of Nigeria for anti-people and anti-democratic rule.

“We had thought that a person with the democratic experience and credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu must have by now resolved the Nigeria democratic and economic crisis, whose simple solution we articulated and put in the face of the military. But, alas, his short reign has deepened the economic hardship and sufferings of Nigerians.

“As vanguard of democracy in Nigeria, which the Tinubu government has refused to listen to its various appeals for good governance and pro-people’s policies, we wish to throw our weight behind the planned peaceful nationwide citizens’ protest to compel government to hearken to the voice and demand of the people for the amelioration of the sufferings and hardships in the land, which was essentially exacerbated by the mindless hike in the price of petrol by the Tinubu administration.”

PTD: NUPENG Seeking Political Relevance

The national leadership of Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) accused its parent body of insensitivity and opportunism, saying it is trying to use the planned nationwide protest to gain a public voice publicly after a sham election.

The reaction was contained in a statement jointly signed by the national chairman of PTD, the deputy, and national Secretary, Comrades Lucky Osesua, Dayyabu Garga, and Humble Obinna, rspectively.

The PTD national executives, on behalf of the branch, said, “NUPENG leadership should cover its face in shame for being insensitive and opportunistic by using the planned nationwide protest as a buffer to gain a voice in the public after conducting sham election in flagrant abuse of the guidelines laid down by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria.

“For the record, what Comrade Olaitan Idris canvassed in his widely publicised statement was purely about PTD affairs, it has absolutely nothing to do with the planned nationwide protest by some Nigerians on August 1, 2024.

However, for NUPENG to say the organisers are unpatriotic elements working for those planning to inflict more hardship on Nigerians shows NUPENG leaders as presently constituted are the real enemies of the underdogs. It also reveals their desperation to gain relevance into a frenzied search for recognition, having displayed gross incompetence in office over the years.

“NUPENG has wilfully exacerbated a dangerous security situation through its unguarded utterances and encouragement to rogue elements within its ranks and trying to profit from further politicisation of the fallout of a controversial situation in which it is complicit.”

Adegboruwa: Telecoms Trying to Restrict Internet Access, Frustrate Planned Protest

A human rights activist and lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, asked the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to probe telecommunications operators’ alleged disconnection of subscribers.

In a statement on Sunday, the Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN) warned that telcos should not attempt to sabotage the forthcoming protest against economic hardship in Nigeria by restricting internet access among displeased citizens.

Adegboruwa stated, “For the past few days, some telecoms companies have been disconnecting their subscribers for flimsy and untenable reasons. Some allege lack of NIN registration or linking while some didn’t give any reason at all.”

He added, “This action is coming on the heels of the proposed struggle of the people against hunger, poverty, suffering and the suffocating economic policies of the Tinubu administration.

“From all indications, it would seem that the underlying target of the telecom companies is to limit the reach of their customers in order to restrict access and, thus, frustrate the protests.”

Mothers Appeal to Youths to Shelve Protest

Mothers operating under the umbrella of Women for Peace, Security and Social Inclusion Initiative (WPSSII), lent their voices to the call for the organisers of the protest to shelve it in the interest of peace and tranquillity in the country.

The mothers also said violent protests undermined the very causes they sought to advance, eroding public support and escalating harm to innocent individuals.

Speaking at a rally by mothers against the proposed protest, at Eagle Square, in Abuja, weekend, Chairperson of WPSSII, Tinu Alade-Abiola, counselled the organisers to dialogue with the government to forestall violent protests that would further impoverish the country, rather than improving the condition the protesters intended to improve.

Alade-Abiola said, “I stand before you not only as a grandmother but as a concerned citizen deeply interested in the future of our beloved nation. Nigeria, our home, is a land of rich cultural diversity and immense potential. Yet, we find ourselves at times grappling with challenges that threaten our peace and unity.

“I wish to speak to you about the vital importance of peace, dialogue in conflict situations, and the need for unity among us all. Peace is not merely the absence of violence but the presence of harmony, understanding, and respect among all individuals and communities. It is the foundation upon which we can build a prosperous and secure future for ourselves and our children.

“Let us come together as brothers and sisters, neighbours and friends, to listen to each other with open hearts and minds. Violent protests and demonstrations only lead to further division and destruction. They hinder our progress as a nation and undermine the efforts of those striving for positive change.”

Bauchi, NLC, TUC Stay Away from Protest

Bauchi State Government denied plans to join the nationwide protest. The state chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) also distanced themselves from the planned #EndBadGovernance protest.

Secretary to the Bauchi State Government (SSG), Ibrahim Kashim, who made the declaration at a press conference held at Government House, Bauchi, emphasised that the state government was not aware of, or welcomed any protest in the state.

Kashim warned potential protesters to “think twice” before attempting to organise any demonstration in Bauchi, stressing that the state would not tolerate any breakdown of law and order.

Bauchi NLC Chairman, Comrade Dauda Shuaibu, at a press conference, clarified that the union had its own constitutional provisions for addressing matters of public concern, and could decide to protest or use other means to fight for its demands.

Shuaibu emphasised that the union would not participate in the scheduled protest, even though he acknowledged the difficulties faced by citizens due to the biting economic crisis. He urged members to remain law-abiding.

Enugu Students, Others Pull Out

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Enugu State chapter, pulled out of the protest against hardship in the country, saying it can result in chaos and loss of lives and property, as witnessed during the EndSARS protests.

The student body said the decision was in line with its longstanding principles of Consultation, Consolidation, and Confrontation, saying, “We must consult and consolidate on our consultation before we confront.”

Enugu State branch of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) also resolved not to take part in the protest and sued for peaceful dialogue.

NYCN enjoined youths of the state to stay away from any protests in the state’s and nation’s interests.

Presenting their communique after a town hall meeting that lasted over four hours, the chairman of Enugu NANS, Comrade Prisca Okeke, said the event was themed, “The Role of Students in Nation Building and National Stability.”

Okeke said it was in response to the declining economic conditions and increasing hardship in the country, stressing that the prevailing circumstances does not favour street protest at this time.

They charged the federal government to take immediate steps to address the challenges of high cost of living and poor welfare, among others, facing the students, staff, and academia.

Musa Charges Constituents on Peace

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Mohammed Musa, appealed to his constituents to embrace peace and dialogue instead of participating in the protest against hunger and high cost of living.

Musa, in a statement circulated to members of his constituency in Minna, said, “Nigeria stands at a critical juncture in the light of the call for national protest.”

He urged the organisers and participants “to embrace peace and dialogue as the paramount instruments for resolving our differences and addressing our grievances”.

Titled, “Appeal for Peace and Dialogue in the Face of National Protest,” Musa expressed the belief that “constructive engagement with the government, rather than confrontation, is the most effective means of achieving our objectives and propelling our nation towards stability and prosperity”.

He stated, “Let us eschew actions that may undermine our collective progress. We must resist any temptation to protest that will derail our progress and, instead, engage in meaningful dialogue that will yield lasting solutions to our challenges and efforts.

“The prosperity we seek can only be achieved and realised in a peaceful atmosphere.”

Eradiri Urges Citizens to Take Protest to Governors

Former President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide, Mr Udengs Eradiri, urged citizens of Nigeria to direct their anger against their governors and local government chairmen.

Eradiri insisted that President Bola Tinubu’s economic policies had generated more revenues and humongous resources to states across the country.

The former IYC president said it was unfair and premature to hold any hardship protest against Tinubu.

Eradiri, a former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment in Bayelsa State, asked people in their different states to mount pressure on their governors to judiciously use improved resources accruing to them through Tinubu’s efforts to fight hardship in their states.

Protest Portends Dangers for Nigeria’s Already Fragile Economy, CPPE Declares

The Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise (CPPE) warned that the proposed nationwide protests portended grave dangers for the economy that was already in a very fragile state.

Chief Executive Officer of CPPE, Dr. Muda Yusuf, gave the warning in a public statement titled, “CPPE Cautions Against Likely Economic Impact of Protests.”

Yusuf estimated that the “protests could inflict an estimated daily loss of N400 billion, if not properly managed. The consequences of such a huge loss for the country and the citizens would be very severe. There is a high risk of shut downs and disruptions in major sectors of the economy.

“The organisers of this protest should not offer a platform for elements in the country who have criminal intents and whose agenda is to inflict pains on innocent citizens and corporate organisations and destruction of public assets. We cannot fix a problem by promoting such negative tendencies.”

Hashim: People’s Right to Protest Sacrosanct

A chieftain of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Gbenga Hashim, said the right to protest by any group of Nigerians or individuals concerning any situation was an essential part of citizens’ freedom of expression.

Hashim said such freedom was provided for in the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), insofar as such rights were expressed peacefully without infringing on the rights of others.

Hashim, in a release, maintained that there “are legitimate grounds for Nigerians to protest the prevailing economic situation and myriad of challenges not currently satisfactorily addressed, Nigerians did protest in robust manners even under military rule.

“What government needs to do is to address the issues with utmost sincerity. It is time for an honest introspection.”

The former presidential candidate, however, submitted that “any group of people allegedly plotting regime change under the cover of protest would be engaged in treason and where credible evidence exists would be answerable to law”.

Kano’s Coalition of CSOs Cautions Youth

National President of Civil Society Coalition on Security, Peace, and Conflict Resolution, Muhammad Basirka, cautioned Nigerian youth against participating in the upcoming protest against Tinubu’s administration.

At a press conference in Kano, weekend, Basirka said the ongoing plan by some Nigerian youths to begin a 10-day nationwide protest over hardship would never be the answer to the country’s challenges.

He pleaded with the organisers to shelve their plan, and initiate a dialogue with the federal government, instead of plunging the country in unnecessary crisis.

Basirka said his group leveraged social media to influence government policies and demand accountability, rather than resorting to protests that could lead to unrest and instability.

‘Shun Protests, Embrace Dialogue’

The apex leadership of the Nigeria Ethnic Nationality Youth Leaders, Worldwide (NENYLCW), urged organisers of the demonstration to shun protests and embrace dialogue with the federal government, stating that protests are not the solution to Nigeria’s problems.

At a press conference in Abuja, President General, Niger Delta Ethnic Nationalities Youth Leaders/President General, NENYLCW, Comrade Terry Obieh, said after meeting and reviewing the situation, it declared its non-participation in the protest and condemned.

Obieh said, “We have observed closely over the past few weeks as a section of Nigerians planned what they called nationwide protests against bad governance. We took the time to analyse the intent of the protest and its organisers.

“We are aware of the current hardship in the country, but it is essential to remind Nigerians that these problems are surmountable.

“All we need is to chart a common path forward through constructive criticism and engagement through a robust, nationwide dialogue campaign, sensitisation, and movement, free from unwarranted interference and intimidation.”

Lagos: Burn Our Heritage, Pay Heavily for It

Indigenous youths of Lagos State warned “warmongers” planning to stage “Hunger Protest” in the state that they would be resisted.

The youths warned the protesters to steer clear of Lagos, saying troublemakers hiding their intention to unleash terror in the state under the guise of protest would be met with equal resistance.

The youths, under the banner of Indigenous Youth Network, comprising young people and youth groups from all the five traditional divisions in Lagos, held a press briefing on Sunday at the “Three Wise Men” statue along Olowopopo Way, Ikeja.

Led by Mobolaji Ogunlende from Badagry Division, Lagos indigenous youths said they were not opposed to citizens exercising their fundamental rights to demonstrate peacefully whenever they were not satisfied with any policy of the government, but they vowed to defend their heritage against any form of violence during the planned protest.

Ogunlende said the group strongly believed the planned protest was politically motivated. He added that youths in Lagos would only support moves bordering on constructive dialogue rather than joining opposition forces bent on destabilising the country under the guise of demonstrations.