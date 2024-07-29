Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja: Transforming the Nigerian Army through Leadership, Operational Effectiveness and Sound Administration 

When Lieutenant General Taoreed Abiodun Lagbaja assumed office in June 2023 as the 23rd Chief of Army Staff, COAS, he set out his Command Philosophy “To Transform the Nigerian Army into a well-trained, equipped and highly effective force towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities within a joint environment”. One year down the line, the trajectory of the Nigerian Army has changed for good, especially in terms of fleet and equipment recapitalisation, welfare of personnel and collaboration with sister services. But perhaps, more laudable is the substantial gains made in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

The inroads against insecurity is a testament to the COAS’ extensive grasp of land, airborne and amphibious warfare, as well as experience garnered when he decimated bandits, cattle rustlers, and terrorists that operated mostly in Kaduna, Niger, Kebbi, and other North West States as the then General Officer Commanding, 1 Division, where he was as fearless as they come. Earlier in July 2024, Lieutenant General Lagbaja met with few selected top media defence and security executives, including Chiemelie Ezeobi of THISDAY Newspaper, in Jos, as part of activities marking the just concluded Nigerian Army Day Celebration, NADCEL, which commemorated its 161 years anniversary. From the significant progress made against insecurity to the well laid insurance policy for personnel, as well as the boost received by the NA Aviation wing with the acquisition of the Bell UH-1 helicopters and the soon to be received 12 MD 530F Cayuse combat helicopters, the army chief was quite clear of his vision to transform the Nigerian Army through worthy leadership, operational effectiveness, and sound administration

It is clear that we have made significant progress in the North East. There were times when insurgents attacked army bases, even super camps, but today they no longer have that capability. I can’t recall the last time a Nigerian Army base was breached by the enemy; this deserves , recently ago in Gwoza, suicide bombers targeted a community and took lives unexpectedly. Nigerians were taken aback, and now the international community is concerned that these terrorists have recruited many, including women, for a new form of insurgency. Based on the reports you’ve received, what happened there? Did we miss something? How did intelligence fail to detect this? Also, the Mandara Mountains have been insurgent strongholds for years. On the Cameroon side lies Gwoza where other terrorists reside. When will we extend our clearance operations, conducted numerous times, to the Mandara Mountains, where these insurgents likely have camps?

The conduct of offensive and other forms of operations by the troops deployed in the North East theater is still ongoing. As you mentioned, we’ve made significant progress beyond holding our defensive localities and other positions in strength, ensuring they are not easily breached by the adversary. We have also taken the battle to Boko Haram and the Islamic State West Africa Province in their enclaves.

We just concluded another major round of offensives, which we tagged Operation Desert Sanity 3, Lake Sanity 2, and Mountain Sanity 2. During these operations, we made new inroads into the Timbuktu Triangles, where the troops recovered equipment including Mine Ambush Protected (MAD) vehicles, ambush-protected vehicles, artillery pieces, and other high-caliber weapons. These were taken many years ago, not only from Nigeria but also from our international partners. We also made significant gains in the Sambisa Forest and even in the Lake Chad Basin.

Deriving from the successes recorded from this offensive and understanding the tactics and techniques of Boko Haram in the past, we know that anytime they are on the battlefield and under immense pressure, they always react in different ways. One of the ways they react is by sending out suicide bombers. These tactics were prominently displayed by the terrorists in 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019 following our major offensives: Operation Deep Punch 1, Deep Punch 2, and Army Facades. All the major offensives we have conducted in the Northeast have always elicited some form of reaction from the terrorists.

Following our just-concluded dry season offensive, we expected the terrorists to behave similarly to what they have exhibited in the past. We also received intelligence that they had prepared over 15 female suicide bombers from all around their camps. What we experienced in Gwoza is just a one-off incident, and I want to assure Nigerians that the troops are on top of the situation. The intelligence we received indicated that 15 suicide bombers were sent into Giza, and three of them succeeded in detonating the suicide bombs. If you look at the pattern of the detonation, the casualties reduced gradually until the last bomber was taken out by the troops, which resulted in injuries to the troops and even casualties among the civilian joint task force.

We are learning from this occurrence and evolving our tactics to prevent a reoccurrence. One reassuring fact is that they sent 15 suicide bombers, and only three were able to detonate their bombs. Even though we didn’t fully prevent it, I would say the troops have done well. We are projecting our offensive into their enclaves to prevent them from engaging in the production of these suicide vests and other forms of improvised explosive devices. Additionally, we are working with the intelligence community to ensure that the troops are one step ahead of insurgents. This way, before they even get into the community, we will have averted incidents like what happened in Goza.

I listened to a commentary on one of the news channels some days back, and the commentator mentioned that it seems society has let its guard down. Gone are the days when metal detectors were used at entrances to places with large gatherings of people. I appeal that as the troops are raising the bar, every stakeholder in our society also needs to raise the bar. Collectively, we can prevent these bad guys from inflicting casualties on innocent civilians. We need to bring back the culture of using handheld scanners and other forms of detection to prevent suicide bombers and other criminal elements from infiltrating our communities at will.

The ongoing complex conflict, described by experts globally as being in the age of durable disorder, is only winnable when society takes its own responsibility. It is not possible for the armed forces, no matter how many military officers and men we have, to have boots on the ground everywhere. There must be internal vigilance. To win this war, we need to support the armed forces beyond just applauding them but also by reporting threats with the necessary.

Still on Gwoza, some people, especially after the unfortunate suicide attack, claimed that 80% of the Gwoza area is still under the occupation of Boko Haram fighters. They listed Amuuda, Arboko, Attagara, Gava Kumu, and Agapalawa as areas affected, including members from the National Assembly. Could you shed light on this for us?”

If you pull up Google Maps and plot all these settlements you’ve mentioned, you’ll find that they are all located on the Mandara Mountains. In early 2015, before we captured Gwoza, the main battle was at Koroka. Following that, we expanded our control to Bitta Tokumbere. Recently, I was joking with my field commanders and principal staff officer about this. It’s something I often hear from my troops in the trenches—that Bitta used to symbolise the shifting control from insurgents to government forces, like a chess game. However, now Bitta has stabilised, and I told them that if Bitta used to be bitter, today, Bitta is sweet. IDPs have returned to Bitta and other communities around Giza.

With the support of the Borno state government and other critical stakeholders, we are working to facilitate the return of IDPs and stabilize these areas. Our recent offensive, Mountain 72, focused on the Mandara Mountains. We collaborated with our international partners, including Cameroonians on the eastern border, to clear Agapaluwa and Chinene. However, the terrain in this area is challenging, and the weather has not been favorable.

Following this offensive, we have seen combatants, including the second in command to Aligoza, descend from the hills to surrender to our troops, along with their arms and ammunition.

Yesterday, we had a combatant from Mandarama come down and surrender to our troops. Alongside nine males, several females, and children surrendered as well. Our troops recovered two AK-47 rifles and ammunition from these individuals. While I won’t claim we’ve completely dominated Mandarama yet, it’s a work in progress. Our troops will continue their efforts until every inch of ground is liberated, and we establish cooperation with the Cameroonians on the other side of the border.

Rest assured, in the near future, we aim to clear every community and forest where insurgents have left their mark. Our goal is to make these areas safe for inhabitants to return and engage in lawful activities.

We’ve noticed instances where the Nigerian Army has been involved in civil matters that are typically handled by the police, civil defense, or other private organisations. This seems to be a growing trend. Are you concerned about this development? If so, what measures do you plan to implement to ensure that such matters concerning internal security are appropriately handled by the relevant agencies?

The military in Nigeria has the primary constitutional role of safeguarding the nation against external aggression. We also have a secondary role of assisting civil authorities in maintaining and restoring law and order where there is a breakdown. We have troops deployed in almost all the states of the Federation. I think it’s only in Osun State that we do not have troops patrolling the streets. However, even in Osun State, where we do not have troops patrolling the streets, we have them deployed in forward operational bases. The essence is to position the troops close to identified flash points so they can react in the event of an emergency.

When you have troops deployed in the population domain, there are bound to be misunderstandings and face-offs due to differences between the military and our civilian friends. In response to reports we have received, we have investigated all cases, sometimes in conjunction with reputable organisations like the ICRC and the National Human Rights Commission. We have opened ourselves up as an army to scrutiny. When there is any report on our troops, we conduct an inquiry. Beyond that, we have a toll-free line, the Nigerian Army emergency response 193, that any Nigerian can call to report any soldier on the street.

We have also continued enlightening our troops and educating them. We have gone ahead to produce the rules of engagement and the Code of Conduct. These have been reduced into booklets that are kept in the breast pocket to serve as a reminder of the need to exercise maximum restraint and to conduct themselves in the highest discipline manner possible while discharging their duties in the population space.

Our current involvement in what you have called civilian matters, I think, is a vote of confidence in the military. If I may surprise you, I receive a minimum of three requests monthly from executive conferences and critical stakeholders in our society to establish forward operational bases in various places. Currently, I have 37 forward operational bases established around the country. Yet, every day, I get requests from National Assembly members, sub-national government officials, and other critical stakeholders. I think that is a vote of confidence in the military. However, we are not going to get carried away by this vote of confidence. We will continue to hold our troops accountable to the highest standard possible, and where there are infractions, we will investigate and hold the culpable troops accountable.

What is clear is that despite the challenges and perceptions by some, Nigeria and the Nigerian Army, and by extension, the Armed Forces, remain respected not just on the African continent. For those of us who have been privileged to visit other African countries, we know that without the Nigerian Armed Forces, some countries would not exist.

Congratulations on the successful launch of the Nigerian Army Aviation. Nigerians are curious about why the Nigerian Army has established an aviation arm alongside the existing Nigerian Air Force. Additionally, there has been noticeable synergy among the current service chiefs, which has been evident to all Nigerians. Does this suggest that the Nigerian Air Force failed to provide the necessary support to the troops?

The Nigerian Air Force has been very supportive in the conduct of our operations and even in the administrative tasks that our formations and units are engaged in. However, I must emphasize that resources, especially critical combat enablers needed by troops in the field, can never be sufficient.

According to the table of organisation and equipment, a Nigerian mechanised battalion is expected to have 88 armored personnel carriers or mine-resistant ambush protected vehicles, amounting to approximately $88 million. When other necessary assets are factored in, the total cost exceeds $100 million to maintain one battalion.

Given our economic constraints, I don’t believe our economy can support that level of expenditure. The challenge of inadequate critical combat enablers is pervasive across all branches of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, other security agencies, and even government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The operationalisation of the Nigerian Army Aviation is beneficial for both the Nigerian Army and the Nigerian Air Force. It’s important to clarify that the Nigerian Army is not in competition with the Nigerian Air Force. Our goal is to complement the support that the Nigerian Air Force provides to our troops in the field. We are here to celebrate the Nigerian Army’s achievements.

Our pilots have been actively flying for the past three days, alleviating pressure and allowing us to focus on more critical tasks. We have also relied on the expertise and support of the Nigerian Police Force for operations in the field. For instance, during the December 2023 crisis in Mambo and other local government areas in Plateau State, and during the pursuit of bandits who kidnapped students from the Kogi State University, we utilized helicopters provided by the Nigerian Police Force.

Although we do not always publicise it, we sometimes acquire air assets from sources such as oil companies or Julius Berger. Having an organic aviation capability within the Nigerian Army will significantly enhance our operations in the field. This Nigerian Army Aviation initiative is aimed at boosting our operational capabilities, not competing with the Nigerian Air Force. We seek to complement and enhance the overall security efforts in Nigeria.

The Bell aircraft are indeed beautiful additions. Personally, I understand how significant this achievement is after over 20 years of aspiring for it. We must commend you and the Nigerian Army for this milestone. However, upon observing these two aircraft, it appears they are not combat-enabled. Nigerians are questioning why, at this critical stage, the army opted for non-combat aircraft instead of focusing on acquiring combat-ready ones. Could you please clarify the decision-making behind this choice?

The journey towards the actualisation of the Nigerian Army aviation started in 1984, 40 years ago. Since then, the Nigerian Army has been training pilots, engineers, and other personnel engaged in the aviation industry. The idea of having an organic aviation arm to the army is the best practice worldwide. If you go to some African countries like Kenya, Uganda, and even the Central African Republic, the armies in those countries have organic Army Aviation units.

The primary tasks of organic Army Aviation are about 66 per cent non-combat, such as casualty evacuation, troop insertion, or other non-combat tasks. Only about one-third of the roles of organic Army Aviation are combat-related. Considering we are just starting, it is better to begin with non-combat tasks and then scale up. Some months back, the government entered into a contract with a United States company to procure 12 MD 530F Cayuse combat helicopters for the Nigerian Army. Those helicopters are still being manufactured in the United States.

We have pilots who have been trained, and to keep them current in their trade, they are deployed with the police, the Navy, and the Air Force. It’s better to keep them engaged. When the opportunity came up for the army to acquire the Bell UH-1 helicopters from South Africa, we seized it, knowing these helicopters have proven to be versatile. They will be required for the non-combat tasks I have described, and they will also help our pilots maintain their currency while awaiting the arrival of the combat helicopters.

I want to thank the other services, including the Navy, the Air Force, and the Nigerian Police Force, for the support they have offered to the Nigerian Army towards the actualisation of the Nigerian Army aviation. They have helped to keep our pilots current and provided facilities for us to house our helicopters upon their arrival in Nigeria. These helicopters are on display as part of the Nigerian Army Celebrations 2024, and our troops will continue to engage in operations as the need arises.

I would like to acknowledge that in the last year, there have been significant improvements. One can see that you’ve made substantial progress in the fight against insurgency and insecurity. However, I would like to ask how the Nigerian Army is working to protect and ensure human rights and protect civilians in conflict areas

The troops of the Nigerian Army deployed in population centres are held to the highest standards in their operations. This includes the protection of civilians, the safeguarding of critical national infrastructure, and adherence to established rules of engagement and the code of conduct. We are working with reputable organisations like the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to train our soldiers in international humanitarian law, human rights, and other laws applicable to the protection of civilians.

The incident in Orlu that you referred to has not been brought to the attention of the Army headquarters. Whenever we receive that report, we will investigate to uncover what actually happened. We will sit down with relevant stakeholders and, following our investigation, take appropriate action against anyone found culpable. My assurance to Nigerians is that the troops of the Nigerian Army are their brothers, sons, and daughters, working in challenging environments to ensure the safety and security of law-abiding citizens. I appeal to them to continue supporting these troops with information in whatever way possible. If these troops are found to be on the wrong side of the law, Nigerians should not hesitate to inform us. The Army toll-free line is open, and we will investigate every report and take appropriate action.

Our troops deployed in the field do not go out to target innocent civilians; they exercise restraint. This restraint is why there are accusations of troops taking sides or not measuring up. We are guided by the rules of engagement and the code of conduct. As those in the legal profession say, it is better for ninety-nine accused persons to go free than to have one innocent person jailed unjustly. When our troops cannot positively identify a criminal element from a law-abiding citizen, they let the situation slide to avoid collateral damage as much as possible. We do not target innocent civilians. If there is a mistake in the conduct of the troops, as happened in Tudunwada, we admit our error. I went and apologized to the community for the error committed by the troops. That is our usual practice, and we will sustain it.

In Plateau State, we now sleep with both eyes closed thanks to your men, and the state governor has confirmed there is currently peace. With your ongoing support and encouragement, I believe your troops on the plateau will achieve even more. However, the Zamfara state government recently accused the military of not supporting them, alleging that your men take orders from Abuja and conduct negotiations with bandits in the state without their knowledge or input. How do you respond to these allegations?

The Constitution does not vest the power to deploy the military to the state governor. If you check through our Constitution, defense and security are on the exclusive list. It’s only the president, the Commander in Chief, who can deploy the military. Having said that, the Nigerian military will continue to work with the government at the national and sub-national levels. We have been working with all state governments, including the governor of Zamfara state.

I’ve visited Zamfara on two occasions since my assumption of office. The first time, I interacted personally with the governor. The second time I visited, he was in Saudi Arabia performing the lesser hajj, so we interacted via telephone. The allegation coming from the governor that the troops do not respond to his orders might have been misunderstood. I do not know who in Abuja the governor was referring to.

On the issue of negotiation with bandits, negotiation with non-state actors is never within the remit of the military. This is a political decision, and I am very sure and can vouch that Governor Lawan did not accuse the military of negotiating with the bandits because we are not engaged in that. When this allegation was flying all over social media, I picked up my phone and called the governor. He explained to me that he never accused the troops of taking sides.

In the convoy of the governor of Zamfara State, I have my troops escorting it all over Zamfara, which is an aberration, because governors are only entitled to police escort. However, considering the volatile nature of Zamfara, I allow my troops to escort Governor Dauda Lawal. How better can the Nigerian army defer to a state executive than to have my men escorting the governor all over the place? I think that’s the highest honor we can give to the governor. To place it on record, my troops, including other services of the Nigerian Armed Forces, have continued to support the Zamfara State government.

We work even with the State Security Guard established by the Zamfara State government. What we demand of this irregular outfit is that they conduct themselves in line with the standards expected of men in combat. They should not target innocent civilians, just as my soldiers do not. If there are areas where we have misunderstandings, we want to sit down with the Zamfara State government to chart the best possible way forward.

The key part of the success story in the last year remains the breakthrough in the payment of insurance policies to families of deceased personnel. How do you feel about this achievement? Additionally, as with most achievements like this, there are concerns about who will collect what, especially in cases where spouses are not the next of kin. How would you ensure this reaches the right people?

The payment of our outstanding claims to the families of our deceased personnel under the Group Life Assurance policy is a significant achievement for me as the Chief of Army Staff. Upon assuming office and drawing on my experience as a commanding officer, brigade commander, and general officer commanding, I regularly visited barracks and interacted with soldiers, their families, and their children. One recurring issue I encountered was the outstanding claims owed to families of deceased Nigerian Army personnel between 2012 and 2022.

Upon assuming office, I initiated a compilation process, and the Department of Army Administration identified 6,400 families awaiting payment. Due to these outstanding payments, we couldn’t ask them to vacate our barracks. This tied down 6,400 accommodations, affecting over 20,000 children (with an average of 4 children per family), thereby straining critical barracks infrastructure.

Clearing this backlog is immensely fulfilling, and I sincerely appreciate President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, for approving the payment of these claims. To ensure these payments go to the rightful next of kin and eligible beneficiaries, the Department of Army Administration collaborated with the Nigerian Army Finance Corps and other relevant departments for thorough verification. We conducted detailed checks through our records to confirm entitlement before making payments.

Learning from past experiences where disputes arose among relatives of deceased personnel, our Directorate of Welfare Services within the Department of Army Administration has developed effective mechanisms to handle such issues. They are prepared to address any challenges that may arise during this payment process seamlessly.

The payment process is progressing smoothly due to the rigorous checks and balances in place. We are committed to ensuring these procedures remain robust and effective in the ongoing payment of outstanding Group Life Assurance claims.