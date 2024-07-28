Tinubu, Akpabio, Abbas, Obi, Soludo, Sanwo-Olu, Mbah, APC Mourn Ubah

Deji Elumoye, Adedayo Akinwale, Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

President Bola Tinubu, President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Tajudeen Abbas; his deputy, Benjamin Kalu; and presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 general election, Mr. Peter Obi yesterday mourned the passing of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah, who died in London at the age of 52.



Governor Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra State; Governor of Enugu State, Dr. Peter Mbah; their counterpart in Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, Ebonyi State Governor, Francis Nwifuru, Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) have also expressed their deep condolences over the death of the senator.



The cause of death, however, was not clear.

Ubah, who was re-elected into the 10th Senate under the Young Peoples Party, had last year defected to the APC.

He was elected Senator in 2019 on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP) and reelected on the same platform in 2023 elections.

Tinubu, in a statement issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, commiserated with the family, friends and colleagues of the late senator, the National Assembly, and the government and people of Anambra State over the sad loss.



The president prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker, as well as for strength and comfort to his family.

On its part, the Senate, in a statement issued by its spokesperson, Senator Yemi Adaramodu, described the late Ubah as an exemplary leader and an indefatigable advocate for his constituents.



“His untimely departure represents a significant loss to the Senate, his community, and the nation at large,” the statement said.

The statement highlighted Ubah’s accomplishments, including his illustrious career in public service, his achievements as a philanthropist and CEO of Capital Oil and Gas Industries Limited, where he made substantial contributions to Nigeria’s energy sector and the country’s economic growth.

Expressing his condolences, the Senate President, Akpabio, said: “Senator Ifeanyi Ubah was a dedicated and passionate legislator whose contributions have left an indelible mark on our nation.

“His commitment to his constituents and his work in the Senate were exemplary. He will be greatly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing and working with him.”



In their separate statements, Abbas and Kalu described Ubah’s death as a great loss to the South-east in particular and the country in general.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Musa Abdullahi Krishi, Abbas described Senator Ubah as one of the pillars of the ruling APC in the South-east geopolitical zone and a dedicated lawmaker, successful businessman and great philanthropist.



On his part, Kalu, in a condolence message by his Special Assistance Press Affairs, Udora Orizu, described the late lawmaker as a patriot and philanthropist, who made remarkable strides in the parliament, media, sports and petroleum downstream industry.



In a tribute on X.com yesterday, Obi, who expressed shock and sadness over the death of Ubah, revealed that he met with the late senator on July 12 at the burial of Chief Pius Onwuzo in Nnewi, Anambra State, where they shared a warm moment.

“Senator Ubah personally welcomed me at the burial and requested that I visit his house for lunch, to which I pleaded with him to reschedule to another date as I already had several engagements for the day.



“Similarly, despite party differences, I commended him for his contributions to a better humanity through his Ifeanyi Ubah Foundation, via which he cared for the less privileged in society, by investing in their education, and health and pulling people out of poverty.”

On his part, Soludo, in a press statement by his Press Secretary, Mr. Christian Aburime, said Ubah’s death came as a sorely regrettable loss to Anambra South and Anambra State as a whole, saying it is also regrettable that it came shortly after Ndigbo lost another great son, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu.

“Senator Ubah was a magnanimous philanthropist whose generosity touched countless lives as an employer of labour and a businessman of remarkable vision and acumen,” the governor added.



Sanwo-Olu, in a statement by his Special Adviser to Sanwo-Olu on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, described the Ubah’s death as shocking and a great loss to Nigeria, Anambra and Lagos, where the deceased established most of his businesses.

The governor described Ubah as an astute businessman and politician, who contributed his quota towards nation-building as a representative of his people in the Senate.

Also reacting to Ubah’s death, Governor Mbah stated that his death coming at a time his ideas and humanitarian services to his constituents were most needed, was a huge loss to the nation as a whole, and Ndigbo in particular.

“Senator Ubah was committed to the Igbo cause and passionate about his service to the nation as a lawmaker,” the governor said.

Governor Nwifuru who equally mourned the late senator, said he displayed wisdom, expertise and passion in public governance while inspiring countless people.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Monday Uzor, he was quoted as saying: “His untimely death is a tremendous loss to us all. Senator Ubah was a tireless advocate for the welfare of our citizens, and his contributions to the development of Nigeria as a Senator will never be forgotten. His wisdom, expertise, and passion for good governance inspired countless individuals.”

Similarly, the National Chairman of the APC, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, in a statement issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Edwin Olofu, extended his deepest condolences to the government and people of Anambra State, his family, friends, and constituents of the late senator.

“Known for his immense character and unwavering commitment, Senator Ubah dedicated his life to the development of his community and the nation. His legacy of service, dedication, and excellence in public service will continue to inspire future generations,” Ganduje said.

Leader of the Senate, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, has also described the senator as a philanthropist, oil magnate and one of the legislators passionate about the development of his constituents.

Former Kaduna North and Bayelsa Central Senators, Shehu Sani and Ben Murray-Bruce also expressed sadness over Ubah’s death.