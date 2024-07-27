Tinubu Mourns Senator Ifeanyi Ubah

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his condolences to the family of the late Senator Ifeanyi Ubah.

The deceased was a renowned businessman and politician and represented Anambra South Senatorial District at the National Assembly.

In a release issued on Saturday by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, the President commiserated with the friends and colleagues of the late Senator, the National Assembly, and the government and people of Anambra State over this sad loss.

President Tinubu prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed lawmaker, as well as for strength and comfort to his family.