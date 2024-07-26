Suspected Kidnappers Abduct Three in Kwara

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Three persons were suspected to have been kidnapped at Alabe Town in Ifelodun Local Government Council, Kwara State and the sum of N300 million demanded for their release.

The incident, according to THISDAY’s investigations, happened on Monday in the sleepy town.

During the incident, the suspected kidnappers were said to have invaded the town in the night, shooting sporadically to create fear and tension in the community.

Following this development, it was learnt that the suspected kidnappers were said to have kidnapped three persons and took them into the forest.

Sources close to the town told journalists yesterday that the vigilante groups invaded the forest to rescue the victims.

A senior police officer, who sought anonymity, confirmed the incident and said that the men of the command have been drafted to the community.

Meanwhile, the State Police Command, in collaboration with the Vigilante Group of Nigeria (VGN), successfully thwarted an attempted kidnap in the early hours of yesterday.

A statement that was issued in Ilorin and signed by the command’s spokesman, DSP. Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, stated that “a distress call was received from the Oluwalose community of Ilorin-west LGA; along the Okolowo-Jebba Highway, alerting the authorities of an invasion by a group of armed assailants.

“Our gallant patrol team from Oloje Division, alongside men of the VGN, was immediately dispatched to the scene.

“Upon arrival, it was discovered that nine heavily armed individuals, wielding AK-47 rifles and dane-guns, had infiltrated the camp of Alfa Bukhari Jamiu Tunde.

“The attackers attempted to kidnap guests who had traveled to the camp for prayers.

“Thanks to the swift response and intervention of the patrol team and the VGN, the kidnapping attempt was foiled, and no one was abducted.

“Unfortunately, during the incident, a man and his wife who had journeyed from Lagos to attend the prayer camp at Alfa Bukhari’s, sustained injuries inflicted by the kidnappers.

“The victims were promptly taken to hospital for medical attention; they were treated and have been discharged from the hospital.”

The Kwara State Police Command has stationed patrol teams in the area to conduct a thorough search for the assailants, and an investigation into the incident is ongoing. The situation in Solaty Village is under control, and monitoring continues to ensure the safety and security of the residents.

The statement added that “the Kwara State Police Command remains committed to safeguarding the lives and properties of all residents. We urge the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.”