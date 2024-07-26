I Received with Great Pain News of Iwuanyanwu’s Passing, Says Ihedioha

A former Governor of Imo State, Emeka Ihedioha, has expressed sorrow over the passing of Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo), a revered leader and elder statesman.

Iwuanyanwu, who served as the President General of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, 25th July.

“I received with great pain the news of the passing of our revered leader, elder statesman and the president general of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, Chief Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Iwuanyanwu (Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo), in the early hours of Thursday 25th July,” he stated.

Ihedioha highlighted Iwuanyanwu’s remarkable life, marked by numerous accomplishments in business, politics, the church, sports and community leadership. He lauded Iwuanyanwu as a role model to many and praised his outstanding contributions in various fields.

“As president general of Ohaneze Ndi Igbo, it is worthy to note that he raised the bars of leadership. He was truly a pathfinder and astute in various fields of endeavour,” Ihedioha remarked.

Iwuanyanwu, known for his patriotism and defence of his people, was celebrated for his significant impact on Nigerian society. He was one of the few Nigerians to receive triple national honours, solidifying his legacy as a Pan-Nigerian figure.

“Chief Iwuanyanwu unarguably died as a patriot and a true defender of his people. He stands out as one of the very few Nigerians with triple national honours and was indeed a pan-Nigerian. He will be greatly missed,” Ihedioha noted.

In his message, Ihedioha extended heartfelt condolences to the Iwuanyanwu family, the people of Imo State, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and the entire Igbo race.

“On behalf of my family, I extend my condolences to the Iwuanyanwu family, Ndi Imo, Ohaneze Ndi Igbo and the entire Igbo race. Ahaejiagamba Ndi Igbo, may your soul rest in peace. Amen,” he concluded.