House Committee to Investigate Alleged Importation of Toxic Fuels

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The joint Downstream and Midstream Committees of House of Representatives yesterday said they would investigate the alleged importation of toxic fuels into Nigeria.

The federal lawmakers stated this yesterday in their separate speeches at the opening ceremony of a three-day retreat for House Committees on Downstream and Midstream in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Following the misunder-standing between the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL) and Dangote Refinery Limited, there has been allegations on the quality of fuel imported to the country. This has led to discussions on the safety of Nigerians if the allegations turn out to be true.

However, in his speech at the retreat, Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, said the two committees would be transparent in carrying out the investigation.

He said: “As the lead Chairman of the House of Representatives Joint Investigative Committee on the challenges affecting the midstream and downstream petroleum sector in the country, I want to reiterate our commitment to transparency and accountability. Our ongoing forensic legislative investigation into the anomalies within the oil and gas sector is crucial for restoring trust and ensuring the integrity of our industry.

“We are addressing allegations concerning the importation of substandard petroleum products, the non-availability of crude oil to domestic refineries, and various other critical issues that threaten the stability and security of our petroleum sector.”

Similarly, Chairman, House Committee on Petroleum Resources (Midstream),

Henry Odianosen Okojie, in his address said the committees would remain committed to addressing the rot in the oil and gas sector.

Represented by Hon Marie Ebikake, Okojie stated: “As we embark on this journey, let us remain committed to the principles of transparency and accountability.

“Our ongoing investigation into the anomalies in the oil and gas sector led by Hon. (Barr.) Ikeagwuonu Ugochinyere, is a testament to our dedication to rooting out corruption and inefficiency.”

Declaring the retreat open, the Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon Tajudeen Abbas, said it offers another opportunity to evaluate and implement the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) in promoting transparency, accountability, economic recovery, transformation and growth of the oil sector, as well as the key roles of the players in the industry.

Abbas ,who was represented by Hon Soli Sada, said the theme of the retreat speaks the commitment of the 10th House of Representatives towards repositioning the energy sector of economy.

He stressed that the House is deliberately creating more business friendly environment through legislative reforms that streamline process, reduction bureaucratic and enhance transparency.

According to him, “Our nation’s economy power is drive and dependent on oil over the years and debate over regulatory, transparency, sustainable and development of the sector has dominated discussion even after the passage and coming into force of the PIA in the 9th Assembly.

“This retreat is therefore, an opportunity to reflect on the issues once again by the committees and make recommendations to the House on the best approaches to promote transparency, and sustainable development in the sector.”

The theme of the retreat was “Enhancing Regulatory framework, promoting transparency, and fostering sustainable development in Nigeria Oil and Gas Sector”.

The lawmakers commended the state governor, Siminalayi Fubara for his support and peaceful environment during the period of the treat in Port Harcourt.