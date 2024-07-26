Flooding: FG, Experts Seek Solution to Mitigate Climate Change Disasters, Cholera Outbreak

Arthur Eriye

Experts have tasked the federal and state governments on the need for a system-wide solution to mitigate risks associated natural disasters.

The effects of climate change are stark in Nigeria, including frequent massive floods, which experts linked to the rapid spread of Cholera outbreak in the country.

The call is coming at a time where the outbreak of cholera in flood-prone communities and states has fueled the number of casualties recorded so far.

According to the UN World Health Organization (WHO), cholera outbreak has resulted in over 1,900 deaths, with almost 195,000 cases reported in 24 countries in several regions of the world since the start of this year.

Globally, 1.3 to 4.0 million cases of cholera are recorded annually with 21,000 to 143, 000 deaths, according to WHO.

Joining forces in the fight against climate change, the federal government, through the Federal Ministry of Water Resources and Sanitation and the Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency (NIHSA), has emphasised the need for collaboration among policymakers, government departments, and Agencies to mitigate flood risks.

The Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, made the call at the launch of the 2024 Annual Flood Outlook (AFO) held in Abuja with the theme, “Promoting the use of Data Analytics and Modeling for Flood Risk Assessments and Food Security,” to bolster nationwide flood preparedness by providing early warning signs.

According to Utserv: “It should be noted that some states have started experiencing varying levels of flooding and its associated disasters as early as April this year. So far, more than ten states of the Federation and the FCT have experienced one degree of flooding or the other with several casualties recorded including displacement of people and loss of property. For example, the torrential downpour in the early hours of 24th June, 2024 in the FCT resulted in flooding of Trade More Estate in Lugbe where two deaths were reported and several houses submerged.”

He highlighted the importance of maintaining environmental cleanliness, proper waste disposal, and conducting awareness campaigns to educate the public about flood risks and preparedness measures, aiming to reduce threats to both lives and infrastructure

He said, “AMAC, Kuje, Gwagwalada, Bwari, Kwali LGAs have also been flooded. Other affected states and LGAs are: Anambra (Onitsha North), Edo (Benin), Benue (Makurdi), Kwara (Oke-Ero, Moro), Lagos (Agege, Alimosho, Ikorodu, Lagos Island, Ikeja, Eti-Osa), Ogun (Ijebu-Ode), Osun (Oriade), Nasarawa (Doma), Taraba (Takum, Sarduna), Yobe.

“It is important to note that as rainfall increases both in frequency and intensity, particularly in the southern part of the country, this will increase the level of flooding and may worsen the ravaging cholera outbreak. According to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the cholera outbreak has resulted in 82 deaths and 2,809 suspected cases, case fatality 2.9%, State reporting cases 33, LGAs Reporting cases 148 as of Sunday, July 7, 2024.”

However, he stated that 2024 river flooding will commence July, and 19 states are predicted to be affected, which include Akwa Ibom, Anambra, Adamawa, Benue, Bayelsa, Cross River, Delta, Edo, Jigawa, Kogi, Kebbi, Kaduna, Niger, Nasarawa, Ondo, Ogun, Rivers, Taraba and the FCT.