Tinubu Mourns Iwuanyanwu 

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, who passed away on Thursday.

Chief Iwuanyanwu was an accomplished businessman and notable politician.

The President, in a release issued by his Media Adviser, Ajuri Ngelale, condoled with the Imo State Government, the friends and associates of the deceased, and Ndi Igbo over this irreparable loss.

President Tinubu affirmed that Chief Iwuanyanwu will always be remembered for his remarkable legacy.

He prayed for the repose of the soul of the departed statesman and comfort to his family.