Tasks Before Bello at FCCPC

Raheem Akingbolu tasks the newly-appointed Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission, Mr. Tunji Bello, on the need to make consumer protection his priority, by putting structures in place to prevent gouging and consumer exploitation in the prices of food and other items





The agitations for the defence of consumer rights in Nigeria have grown in leaps and bounds in the last 10 years. The current drive and vibe started shortly before what was then known as Consumer Protection Council (CPC), metamorphosed to Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC).

Modupe Atoki, a Lawyer, who handed over to the immediate past EVC, Babatunde Irukera, laid a strong foundation for her successor. Interestingly, Irukera, also a Lawyer of over two decades, worked closely with Atoki while she held sway as DG. This, coupled with Irukera’s serious-mindedness and accomplishment as an experienced legal practitioner positioned him well for the task ahead.

In February this year, President Tinubu drew the curtain on the tenure of Irukera, whose times and term at the helm of the commission, were described by many stakeholders as marked by impactful actions and undeniable accomplishments. Under him, the commission didn’t only earn a new status, it got more power and dropped the toga and labelled ‘a toothless bulldog’.



Bello in the Saddle

Fortuitously, another lawyer, like his predecessors, and media executive, Mr. Tunji Bello, was recently appointed by President Tinubu to replace Irukera. Bello, who is a long time ally of the country’s number one citizen, at various times, served as Secretary to Government of Lagos State, Commissioner for Environment and Managing Director of the Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA). With this background, many are of the strong opinion that the new helmsman has the prerequisite qualification and experience to consolidate on the successes recorded at FCCPC by his predecessor. Bello is, definitely, no stranger to public office, having garnered over 20 years experience in public service.

However, his recent appointment by President Tinubu as EVC, FCCPC is certainly a call to further prove his administrative acumen to serve the people at the national level. Whether or not he will succeed depends on his ability to know where to draw the line between politics and regulation.

One, consumer Protection should be his priority, especially the challenges associated with the cost of living and rising food prices. While he is not responsible for fiscal policies, Bello can put structures in place to prevent price gouging and consumer exploitation in food prices. It’s believed that his impact in this area will directly benefit President Tinubu’s image amongst the public. This mandate is urgent!

Bello has the mandate to protect the rights of the consumers. It is not so fashionable a tradition in this part of the world to see consumers as idols that actually propel the wheels of prosperity in every business. Realising this and ready to defend their rights and to get value and commensurate quality for every purchase made for their consumptions, Bello has been advised to put the consumers as his number one priority in his new calling.

For efficiency, the new EVC needs technical experts to assist him in building upon his predecessor’s legacy in competition. He has big shoes to fill here because his predecessor was recently reported to be in the top three Competition experts in Africa. He needs to grow the institution’s professional capacity in this area and ensure that the compliance ratio in mergers and acquisitions does not wane.

Closely related to this is the need for Bello to draw a line between politics and regulation. As much as possible, he must avoid political interference when it comes to mergers, acquisitions, monopolies, oligopolies and all anti competitive practices.

The new helmsman will also need to create ways to ensure the Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (“CCPT”) is fully engaged by providing for a process through which unresolved matters at the commission may proceed to the Tribunal as stipulated by the Act. This would enhance the work of the Commission significantly.





FCCPC Funding

Funding is also an area of concern since the former EVC had taken the commission off the national budget, and, in consequence, made it a revenue generation organisation. Bello must bring creative ideas to the table to generate revenue. Under Irukera, the job was done without gagging members of the public, not even the manufacturers of goods and service providers. The commission rejected levying other consumers, so that it can develop a complete resolution portal where there is a USSD fee, the consumer space, and tokens. It also didn’t charge consumers for complaints. It didn’t license companies and didn’t approve products. A source in the commission told THISDAY in confidence that FCCPC didn’t take any money from companies in the name of registration or licence so that it would not resort to conflicts and the commission would be able to go against them if they flout the law. The source also revealed that till date, the only fees the commission charges is merger notification fees which is a global standard.

But, for effective regulation, there is the need to work more closely with other sectors’ regulators with concurrent jurisdiction on consumer protection with the FCCPC; especially in key areas where consumer complaints are high- CBN, NERC, NCC, NCAA, NAFDAC, SON and other related agencies. There must be increasing collaboration that puts pressure on these regulators to improve consumer protection against the background of harsh economic conditions.

As a regulatory agency, Staff welfare at FCCPC should be given a priority to prevent the temptation of the commission’s workers being compromised by unscrupulous manufacturers. Employees are a major determinant of the success of any organisation, therefore, the success of an organisation like FCCPC will not only be measured by the revenue it is generating or the number of consumers the agency is protecting, but also by its workers’ well-being.