Safety: Alaro City Launches Advanced Weather Station

Kayode Tokede

Alaro City, has taken a monumental step by launching a state-of-the-art weather station in the region, now fully live and operational residents and visitors alike.

This innovative system utilizes state-of-the-art technology to deliver real-time updates on weather conditions, forecasts, and alerts, ensuring the safety and preparedness of the residents within the community.

Project Director West Africa, Rendeavour and Alaro City, Morgan Oriahi, emphasised the strategic significance of this installation: “We installed the weather station to enable us to keep a record of climate conditions in Alaro City. The system gives instant data on which to make informed decisions, for the benefit of the local community today and to support climate change actions for the future”.

Oriahi further highlighted the broader impact of the weather station, noting its potential for widespread information sharing. “This system also allows us to share climate conditions in Alaro City with local media houses (radio and television), meteorology services, and the rest of the world. Media houses can broadcast weather patterns from weather stations that are situated anywhere. In this case, Alaro City. Such a broadcast would further spread the word about our city and the innovations and opportunities we have invested in for the benefit of the local community and future sustainability,” he explained.