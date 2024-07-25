Victoria Ojiako

On July 26th, Netflix will release “House of Gaa,” a film that is expected to be an addition to the platform’s

expanding repertoire of African historical dramas.

Directed by the acclaimed Bolanle Austen Peters, the film stars a stellar cast including Femi Branch as the formidable Bashorun Gaa.

Joining him are notable actors like Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, and Ibrahim Chatta, among others. This film explores the history of one of the most infamous figures of the old Oyo Empire and also resonates deeply with contemporary African politics.

“House of Gaa” is set in the 18th century, a period when the Oyo Empire was one of the most powerful states in West Africa.

Bashir in Gaa, the head of the Oyo Mesi, is remembered for his ruthless ambition and tyrannical rule, which saw the execution of several Alaafins who dared to oppose him.

His story is a chilling reminder of the dangers of unchecked power, drawing parallels to Shakespeare’s Macbeth in its exploration of ambition, power, and the moral corruption that follows.

The film’s relevance extends beyond its historical setting. The themes of ruthless ambition and the quest for power are strikingly analogous to the political turmoil experienced in various African countries during the mid-20th century.

The bloody coups d’état of the 1960s and 70s, which saw the overthrow of numerous governments, mirror the chaos and power struggles of Bashorun Gaa’s era. Mobutu of Zaire, Mbasogo of Equatorial Guinea, Idi Amin of Uganda, Eyadema of Togo, Campaore of Burkina Faso, along with several others across the continent, led some of the bloodiest coups detat that Africa has experienced.

These coups, driven by similarly ruthless figures, often resulted in significant political upheaval and the establishment of dictatorial regimes, leaving an indelible mark on the continent’s history.

In “House of Gaa,” Femi Branch delivers a powerful portrayal of Bashorun Gaa, capturing both the charisma and the malevolence of a man whose ambition knew no bounds.

The film does not shy away from depicting the brutality and the Machiavellian maneuvers that characterized his rise to power. The supporting cast, featuring actors like Funke Akindele, Mike Afolarin and Dele Odule, brings to life the complex interplay of loyalty, betrayal, and survival in a court teetering on the brink of chaos.

Director Bolanle Austen Peters, fresh from the success of her Funmilayo Ransome Kuti biopic, has created another film that is both visually stunning and thought-provoking.

The elaborate costumes, intricate sets, and authentic depiction of Yoruba culture provide a rich backdrop for the story, immersing viewers in the world of the Oyo Empire.

“House of Gaa” serves as a poignant reminder of the cyclical nature of history. The story of Bashorun Gaa is not just a tale from the past but a reflection of ongoing struggles for power and control.

In many African countries, the shadow of past dictatorships and the memory of violent power transitions continue to shape contemporary politics. The film’s exploration of ambition, power, and moral complexity ensures that Bashorun Gaa’s story will resonate with viewers long after the credits roll.