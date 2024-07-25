LOCAL GOVT AUTONOMY AND THE YOUTHS

The time for us to take our destinies into our hands is now that the Supreme Court has granted financial autonomy to local governments. We must monitor all allocations coming to the local government areas.We must begin to write about the plight of our communities across the 774 local govt areas of Nigeria.We must offer constructive and objective criticism to those leading us as chairmen and councillors. We must promote massive awareness about the significance and importance of the financial autonomy of the local govts to all nooks and crannies of the country.

Lastly,we must demand and crusade for better elections into offices across the l

ocal governments That is the only way we can

benefit from the autonomy of local governments by

being able to truly choose those to represent us as chairmen and councillors.

Feyisetan Akeeb Kareem, karf

eyio@gmail.com

