Just In: Security Forces Neutralize Bandits in Niger Community

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Many bandits were on Wednesday evening neutralized by security forces around Zungeru axis of Rafi local government of Niger state.

The bandits in their hundreds were approaching Zungeru on motorcycles when their plan leaked to the security men stationed around Zungeru.

According to a very reliable source the gunmen rode on motorcycles and were armed with AK47 and other assault rifles, including machetes and cudgels.

The source said some of the bandits were dressed in white attire while others wore black dresses covering their heads and part of their faces with veils.

It was said that they claimed they were going to the General Abubakar Abdulsalami Farms to rustle cows in the farm.

However when they approached Zungeru, the security men in the town mobilized and attacked them killing several of them( bandits) it was gathered.

“Some of the gunmen escaped but we are going after them this morning” (Thursday), the source, a highly placed security operative, told ThISDAY but could not say how many of the bandits were neutralized.

“We did not stay to count them to know how many were killed but I can tell you they were many” adding that ” we did not lose any of our men”.

When contacted the State Police Command Public Relations Officer Superintendent of Police Wasiu Abiodun promised to find out the details and get back to ThISDAY but did not do so until the time of filing this report.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security Major General Garba Abdullahi (rtd) when contacted confirmed the story saying ” we got them hands down”.

General Abdullahi could not say the number of gunmen killed because ” we have not counted them” but added that “they are many”

The Special Adviser commended the security operatives for their “promptness in countering the plan of the gunmen” adding that ” those on the run among them will also be apprehended and brought to justice.