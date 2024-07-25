Gamji Appeals to Nigerian Youths to Suspend Planned Protest

The Chairman of Gamji Group of Companies, who was the pioneer member, Board of Trustees and former Director APC-PCC, Dr. Sanusi Gamji, has appealed to Nigerian youths to jettison the planned nationwide protests scheduled to hold from August 1 to 10, 2024, in the interest of the already traumatized suffering masses of Nigeria.

In his message through his media aide, he maintained that Nigerians are already going through a lot of excruciating hardship and cannot afford any protests that will inflict more pains on them as was experienced in the EndSARS protests that yielded no meaningful results.

The statesman recalled the experiences of Sudan, a country that has been so ravaged by war, which started as a civil unrest and culminated into war.

He advised the youths to give the Federal Government the benefit of the doubt and allow it to come out with the promises it made to the Nigerian people, in line with the pleas of other notable Nigerians who have also appealed to them to suspend the planned protests, as it might be highjacked by miscreants, bandits and kidnappers, thereby thwarting the original intention of the protest.

He drew a comparison of Nigeria’s situation to a metal in a molten state, which is in the process of being reshaped, like a popular proverb says: “No gains without pains.”

Gamji, who was the Coordinator, Kogi State ICC, said: “While I appreciate the concerns of the youths and other Nigerians about the sufferings of the people, I advise them to give the government the benefit of the doubt to await the various policies and programmes they have in stock for the people to cushion the effects of the present situations

“The president has done so much. Let us look at the presidential vision of Targeted Economic Relief which led to the enactment of the Student Loans Access to Higher Education in which the president declared that no Nigerian student, regardless of his background, will be excluded from obtaining quality education. We should also look at the Presidential Compressed Natural Gas Initiative which will offer more affordable alternatives to petrol and diesel for transporters and commuters to ease the burden of the increase in petrol cost after the removal of subsidies.

“We also need to appreciate the recent bold steps taken by President Tinubu to remove the debilitating monster from the third tier of government. That is, our local government councils in order to position them to deliver the dividends of democracy to the people at the grassroots by ensuring autonomy for the local government councils.”

He pleaded with the promoters of the protests to note that the common people are still going to suffer the consequences of the protests, because their businesses will be disrupted, adding that: “As we all know that people are already finding it difficult to feed even with their businesses, so shutting them out of businesses during the protests will be too hard for them to bear.”

He however called on the Federal Government, in collaboration with the National Assembly, to urgently put more measures in place to cushion the effects of the present harsh economic realities and to further do more in purging the corrupt officials in government.

“I urge the Federal Government to also stand by its promises by working in concert with the National Assembly to put more measures in place to alleviate the sufferings of the masses. Furthermore, I also urge the president to purge his administration of corrupt officials around him, while encouraging those charged with the responsibilities of implementing government policies and programmes to do their best for the interest of the country which they were called to serve,” Gamji said.

He further appealed to Nigerians to continue to pray for God’s guidance and support for the president to enable him revamp the nation’s economy and build the trust of the people.