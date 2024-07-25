  • Thursday, 25th July, 2024

Firm Partners Oyo Govt to Boost Food Production

Business | 1 hour ago

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan 

A consortium of companies, Pyrogenesis has expressed its readiness to partner the Oyo State government in its bid to boost food production as well create employment opportunity for its teeming youths through renewable energy.

The Chief Executive Officer of the group, Mr. Simon Ighofose, made the disclosure at a press conference held at ATMAN Cassava Mills headquarters in Ido.

He said the proposed partnership with the state government would be of greater benefits not only to the farmers but the entire people in the state, adding that the consortium specializes in converting the farmland waste to another means of generating power aside oil and gas.

“We have had series of meetings with the farmers on the renewable energy. We have let them realized that their farmland waste can be converted into use as source of energy. The waste on the farmland can be converted to bio-energy, bio-fuels, bio-fertilizer to mention but few. Most of the companies in Nigeria are operating at a loss with total dependency on oil and gas sector as the only source of energy.

“This has resulted into geometric hike in the prices of the finished products. However, with a shift to bio-fuels, the consumer will pay less for the product while electricity generation will no longer be cumbersome. Aside, the farmers will have access to bio-fertilizer to boost food production nationwide,” he said. 

The Managing Director of ATMAN Cassava Mills, Mr. Seyi Oyenuga, in his own remarks, said the project is aimed at empowering farmers in the state, noting that through the project more jobs will be created.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.