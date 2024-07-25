Firm Partners Oyo Govt to Boost Food Production

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan

A consortium of companies, Pyrogenesis has expressed its readiness to partner the Oyo State government in its bid to boost food production as well create employment opportunity for its teeming youths through renewable energy.

The Chief Executive Officer of the group, Mr. Simon Ighofose, made the disclosure at a press conference held at ATMAN Cassava Mills headquarters in Ido.

He said the proposed partnership with the state government would be of greater benefits not only to the farmers but the entire people in the state, adding that the consortium specializes in converting the farmland waste to another means of generating power aside oil and gas.

“We have had series of meetings with the farmers on the renewable energy. We have let them realized that their farmland waste can be converted into use as source of energy. The waste on the farmland can be converted to bio-energy, bio-fuels, bio-fertilizer to mention but few. Most of the companies in Nigeria are operating at a loss with total dependency on oil and gas sector as the only source of energy.

“This has resulted into geometric hike in the prices of the finished products. However, with a shift to bio-fuels, the consumer will pay less for the product while electricity generation will no longer be cumbersome. Aside, the farmers will have access to bio-fertilizer to boost food production nationwide,” he said.

The Managing Director of ATMAN Cassava Mills, Mr. Seyi Oyenuga, in his own remarks, said the project is aimed at empowering farmers in the state, noting that through the project more jobs will be created.