L’Oreal Secures Exclusive Launch Deal with Konga

Konga Health, Nigeria’s premier digital healthcare distribution company has sealed an exclusive partnership with CeraVe, a leading global skincare brand under the LOréal umbrella, to launch its product in the country.

L’Oréal is theworld leader in beauty: makeup, cosmetics, haircare and perfume in terms of quality, efficacy and safety.

The strategic alliance ensures that genuine CeraVe products reach Nigerian consumers swiftly and conveniently, leveraging Konga’s extensive e-commerce infrastructure.

According to a statement by Konga, concerns about counterfeit items that often plague the beauty and skincare market are now a thing of the past, as Konga becomes CeraVe’s official distributor in Nigeria.

CeraVe now boasts a dedicated official shop-in-shop (SIS) on Konga.com, serving as a one-stop destination for all authentic CeraVe products. Shoppers can directly access top-tier skincare solutions identical to those available globally.

CeraVe’s flagship products such as the Cerave’s Hydrating Cleanser, Foaming Cleanser, SA Smoothing Cleanser, Fragrance-Free Moisturizer with three Essential Ceramides and Hyaluronic Acid, Barrier-Reinforcing Moisturizing Cream, Night Cream with Niacinamide, Exfoliating Salicylic Acid Foot Cream, Retinol Serum, Eye Repair Cream, Facial Moisturisers, Hyaluronic, and Vitamin C Serums, are now available on the Konga Health and Konga.com platforms, offering customers a seamless and convenient shopping experience.

Senior Vice President of Konga Health, Nnenna Emenyonu, expressed her excitement about the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to partner with CeraVe, a brand synonymous with quality and scientific excellence in skincare. This collaboration allows our customers access to top-tier skincare products that are dermatologically tested and proven effective.”

Business Development Director at L’Oreal, Rabah Deroueche, shared similar

sentiments, noting, “Our partnership with Konga marks a significant milestone for CeraVe in Nigeria. By leveraging our commitment to quality skincare products and Konga’s platform, CeraVe can reach a wider audience and address the skincare needs of Nigerian consumers.”