Aiyedatiwa Swears in Three New Special Advisers

Fidelis David in Akure



The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sworn in three new Special Advisers.

They include Mrs. Seun Bosede Osamaye, Aide to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, (Femi Gbajabiamila) who was sworn in as Special Adviser (Women Affairs); Mr. Adeyemi Olayemi (Environment) and Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye (Legislative Matters and Special Duties).

The governor had announced the appointment of the three special advisers and seven other aides on June 19.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa charged the SAs to bring their wealth of knowledge and experiences to their new role for the betterment of the coastal state.

Responding, the newly sworn-in SA on Women Affairs, Dr. Seun Osamaye, thanked the governor for appointing her and promised to do her best towards transforming the ministry.

Her words: “Today marked a historic moment in Ondo State. This appointment demonstrates the Governor’s dedication to ensuring the advancement and welfare of women in our state.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s decision to appoint me reflects his administration’s commitment to gender equality and inclusion.

“As we look towards the future, we are confident that I will work tirelessly to address the challenges faced by women in Ondo state and create opportunities for their growth and development.

“I am bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to my new role, and my passion for empowering women will undoubtedly make a significant impact in Ondo State.”