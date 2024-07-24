  • Wednesday, 24th July, 2024

Aiyedatiwa Swears in Three New Special Advisers

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Fidelis David in Akure

The Ondo State Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has sworn in three new Special Advisers.  

They include Mrs. Seun Bosede Osamaye, Aide to the Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, (Femi Gbajabiamila) who was sworn in as Special Adviser (Women Affairs); Mr. Adeyemi Olayemi (Environment) and Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye (Legislative Matters and Special Duties).

The governor had announced the appointment of the three special advisers and seven other aides on June 19.

Speaking at the event, which was held at the Governor’s Office in Akure, Aiyedatiwa charged the SAs to bring their wealth of knowledge and experiences to their new role for the betterment of the coastal state.

Responding, the newly sworn-in SA on Women Affairs, Dr. Seun Osamaye, thanked the governor for appointing her and promised to do her best towards transforming the ministry.

Her words: “Today marked a historic moment in Ondo State. This appointment demonstrates the Governor’s dedication to ensuring the advancement and welfare of women in our state.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa’s decision to appoint me reflects his administration’s commitment to gender equality and inclusion.

“As we look towards the future, we are confident that I will work tirelessly to address the challenges faced by women in Ondo state and create opportunities for their growth and development.

“I am bringing a wealth of knowledge and experience to my new role, and my passion for empowering women will undoubtedly make a significant impact in Ondo State.”

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.