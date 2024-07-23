Sports Ministry Partners Homelands Films to Document Atlanta ‘96 Football Gold into Movie

*Minister: We want to use the power of storytelling to inspire a new generation of Nigerian sportsmen and women

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Twenty-eight years after Nigeria’s Dream Team won the Atlanta Olympic Games men’s football event in the USA, that first milestone in African football history will be documented in a film.

The Minister of Sports Development, Senator John Owan Enoh, announced yesterday in Abuja that his ministry will use the power of storytelling to inspire a new generation of Nigerian sportsmen and women and foster a sense of pride, dedication, patriotism, and resilience.

Speaking during the landmark signing of a collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Sports Development and Homelands Films to document the gold medal, Senator Enoh insisted that the movie has the potential to bring to life a story deeply embedded in the hearts of Nigerians and sports lovers worldwide.

“In the run-up to the Olympics, nothing concretely prepared Nigeria, Africa, and the global audience for what was to follow. They went to the Olympics under the unlikeliest of circumstances,” he said. “Although they were called the ‘Dream Team,’ not many people betted on them to return with the gold medal considering the fact that world football superpowers who were part of the competition were indeed bookmakers’ favourites.”

“Against all odds, our Dream Team went, saw, and conquered the world. It was not just about the gold medal but also the way this victory – which remains Nigeria’s greatest glory in world football – was achieved and celebrated that mattered. I recall Nigerians of all walks of life pouring into the streets in every town, city, and even the remotest villages in wild jubilation; they danced, sang, and draped themselves with the national flag.”

Senator Enoh highlighted the unifying power of sports and its transformative capacity, and its importance today, as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu steers the country to greater prosperity.

“Nigerians forgot their different tribes, tongues, creed, and political differences that tend to polarize them. They reveled and danced well into the dawn of the next day. This poignant moment underscored the unifying power of sports. This unity, is what we must imbibe today.”

“We want a world-class film that tells the story of the heroics of 1996 in a manner that is enriching, compelling, and inspiring a sense of nationalism. Especially at this time, where the Olympics opening ceremony starts this week, it matters that we kick off this project now.”

The president of Homeland Films, Mrs. Mary Ephraim Egbas, expressed her excitement about the project. “By bringing this story to the big screen, we aim to honour the legacy of our athletes and ignite a renewed sense of pride and passion for Nigerian sports. The significance extends beyond entertainment. It’s poised to revolutionize the industry in Nigeria and Africa. It would have a profound impact on the sports industry.”

Also speaking at the ceremony, a member of the victorious 1996 Dream Team, Emmanuel Babayaro recalled with nostalgia how after Nigeria lost the opening group match to Brazil, the squad never gave up. “Losing just 1-0 to reigning Brazil that was unbeaten like three years before the Olympics a no big deal. We were happy that our coach, Jo Bonfrere was not. He wanted us to beat Brazil to announce our readiness to capture the football gold. We picked up ourselves and resolved to go all the way,” recalled the senior Babayaro brother who also had his junior brother Celestine Babayaro as a wing-back in the team.