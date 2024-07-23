FG Grants Accreditation to College of Nursing Sciences Igbo-Ukwu

Onyebuchi Ezigbo in Abuja





As part of efforts to improve healthcare delivery Nigeria’s rural communities, the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria (NMCN), has granted accreditation to Apex College of Nursing Sciences Igbo-Ukwu to train nurses and midwifes

The council is mandated by law to regulate the standards of Nursing and Midwifery Education and Practice in Nigeria

In a statement heralding the accreditation, the Provost of the College, Promise Ekeagba, said the institution runs a comprehensive programme which ensures that graduates are well-prepared for the challenges in the healthcare industry.

“This achievement marks a new chapter for Apex Specialists Nigeria Limited, which is now set to provide top-notch nursing and midwifery education, to help address the critical shortage of nurses in Nigeria and position itself as a leader in the field,” he said.

Ekeagba, assured that the training programmes would be delivered to match international standards in collaboration with relevant partners.

He further said: “Apex College of Nursing Sciences Igbo-Ukwu, with its innovative approach to nursing and midwifery education, strong commitment to research, community engagement, and academic excellence, is poised to shape Nigeria’s future as a leader in health education.

“Our expert faculty members will instill a sense of purpose, foster creativity, and inspire a new generation of nursing professionals who will make a significant impact in the world.”

Proprietor of the College and Group Medical Director of Apex Healthcare System, Prof. Uchenna Nwosu, said there is presently a global shortage of nurses adding that the college’s mission is to train professionals to meet this demand.

“We aim to produce well-rounded nurses who not only serve the Nigerian market but are also equipped to work internationally.

“Our healthcare sector is further depleted by this brain drain, magnifying our own need for trained nurses,” he explained.

He encouraged students to see themselves as part of a select group tasked with addressing this critical need.

With its temporary site situated in Igbo-Ukwu, in Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State, the college enrolls students in both Nursing and Midwifery programs who will graduate with HND, RN and RM certifications after four years of training, followed by one year of internship.

The college has already commenced the sale of admission forms for its midwifery program for the 2024/2025 academic session.