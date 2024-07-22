Keyamo: Osubi ‘ll Become International Airport Soon

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, assured the people of Delta State over the weekend , that plans were underway to upgrade the Osubi Airport to international standard.

He made the disclosure at the inauguration of a newly constructed Police station at the Osubi Airport in Okpe Local Government Area of Delta.

The minister, who was represented by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Mr. Voke Oshasha, also inaugurated a fuel depot at the airport.

Speaking with journalists shortly after cutting the tape, Keyamo said that the project would enhance safety and security in the Airport, noting that the Osubi Airport Manager, Mr Winston Egwuatu has done very well in keeping with the safety standard of the Nigeria Airport.

“This initiative will enhance the safety of passengers in the airport in particular and the Osubi Community in general. We are already working on the expansion of the Osubi Airport to an international standard, it is a process,” the minister said.

Osubi Airport Manager, Egwuatu said the construction of the Police station was borne out of the dire need for a physical presence of police in the airport, stressing that the presence of police would help to address civil issues that may arise within and around the airport facilities.

He said that the Police station was constructed from the meagre Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the airport, explaining that completion of the Police station was a milestone that represents the airport’s commitment to enhancing the safety and well-being of passengers, stakeholders, concessionaires and the airport’s host community.

Egwuatu thanked the Managing Director/Chief Executive (MD/CE) of Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mrs Olubunmi Kuku, for her human and material support to ensuring that the Presidential directive on Osubi Airport was achieved.

He reminded that the Osubi Airport was established in 1999 to serve exploration activities of the Petroleum industry with a Public Private Partnership structure between the Shell Petroleum Development Company (SPDC) and the Federal Government with 55 per cent and 45 per cent stake respectively.

“SPDC became both owner of the 45 per cent and operator of the airport until 2015 when it divested its interest to an indigenous oil company, Shoreline Oil Services Limited.

“In February 2020, the federal government ordered its closure due to safety, security and debt issues leading to the airport not operating for 17 months.

“Former minister of aviation, acting on the directives of the then President, mandated FAAN and other critical agencies to liaise with the NNPCL.

“To put measure in place for an interim management of the airport pending appointment of competent operator by the JV partners.

“FAAN in compliance with the directive of the federal government deployed a team of 22 officers led by me as the airport manager to commence operation on March 29, 2021,” Egwuatu said.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of FAAN, Mrs Olubunmi Kuku thanked the minister of aviation for the innovations in the aviation industry.

Kuku, who was represented by General Manager Operation of FAAN Mrs Joke Olatunji, also commended the Osubi Airport Manager for the feat adding: “You have set the pace and I believe other airports will follow suit.”

Chairman of Okpe Local Government Area, Mr Isaiah Esiovwa thanked the management and staff of the airport for the laudable project.

On his part, the Orodje of Okpe Kingdom, Maj.-Gen.Felix Mujakperuo (rtd) showered praises on the management for transforming the Osubi Airport.

The royal father, who was represented by Chief Michael Affe, noted that the airport had brought relief to the Delta residents.

“Before now, we use to travel to Benin City to board plane. This airport has brought a lot of relieves and advantages to us and we pray, it continues to expand,” he said.