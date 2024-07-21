Tinubu: My Administration is Determined to Ensure Food Security, Economic Growth

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu yesterday said his administration was determined to ensure food security and stimulate economic growth across Nigeria.

Tinubu spoke during the launch of the Yobe State Agricultural Empowerment Programme in Damaturu, the state capital.

The initiative, which includes the provision of agricultural machinery and implements, was part of a broader national strategy to revolutionise the nation’s agricultural sector.



President Tinubu, who was represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima, said the programme was at the heart of his administration’s ongoing efforts to enhance food security, create jobs, and diversify Nigeria’s economy through agriculture.

The president stressed the critical role of agriculture in national development and security, saying “food is the heart of security in every society.”



“It is the foundation upon which we build our health, our well-being, and our economic stability. There’s no way we are going to achieve our grand goals as a government, whether at the state or national level, until we support and empower our farmers,” he added.

President Tinubu noted that apart from boosting agricultural output, the initiative also aims to engage more Nigerians in the nation’s economic life.

He reaffirmed government’s commitment to modernising the agricultural sector, including the livestock industry.



The President said the recently approved Ministry of Livestock Development was intended “to improve livestock production in the country and to change the destiny and narratives of our livestock production.”

Addressing the shift towards modern farming techniques, President Tinubu said, “each of us in this gathering must come to terms with the fact that the era of relying on rain-fed agriculture is gone. These machines are here to ease our practice of irrigation farming.”

The launch of the agric empowerment programme also saw the President approving Yobe State’s request for additional resources to support its agricultural ambitions.



These include “mini-rigs for tube wells, solar water pumps, agro-chemicals, power tillers, more fertilisers, and other farm implements to complement your irrigation scheme.”

President Tinubu also addressed security concerns, assuring the audience that the government is “taking drastic measures to address the security challenges to make farmlands safe and accessible in every state of the federation.”

Shettima also visited the Emir of Damaturu, Alhaji Shehu Hashim II Ibn Umar Al-Amin El-Kanemi, to convey President Tinubu’s high regard for Yobe State and its people.



He praised Governor Mai Mala Buni’s achievements, particularly in agricultural investments, emphasising the potential for agricultural mechanisation in the state.

Responding, the Emir of Damaturu expressed gratitude for President Tinubu’s support and appreciated the administration’s efforts towards national progress.

Earlier, Governor Buni of Yobe State reaffirmed the state’s support for the Tinubu’s administration, acknowledging the challenges faced by Yobe, particularly in the agricultural sector.



He said: “In spite of all the challenges, agriculture remains the major preoccupation of our people. With the improvement in security across the state, farmlands are now accessible in almost all the local government areas.”

The governor mentioned several government’s initiatives to revitalise agriculture, including an Agricultural Summit, the constitution of a Steering Committee on Revitalisation of Agriculture, and partnerships with organisations like the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

He added that the state government, in collaboration with the federal government, had established Livestock Development Centres to address farmer-herdsmen clashes and boost meat and dairy production.



Buni also noted the revival of the 2,000-hectare Lava Irrigation Scheme and the establishment of four Sesame Seeds processing factories across the state.

“This state visit is no doubt a significant milestone as we launch the agricultural empowerment programme,” he added.

The items distributed include: 100 Zoom Lion Tractors, 10 IMC Double Cabin 4-wheel drive vehicles for extension service supervision, 200 motorcycles for extension workers, 300 sets of ox-drawn ploughs, 5,349 small ruminants (goats), 1,349 hand-push planters, 889 hand-push plough machines, 590 hand-push tiller machines, 4,202 solar-powered irrigation water pumps, improved assorted seeds, and 72,000 bags of fertilizer.