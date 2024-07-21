MD of REA to Deliver Address on Pivotal Energy Transition Initiative 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Abba Abubakar Aliyu, will address key energy professionals and other government officials on the agency’s current drive towards delivering clean and reliable electricity across Nigeria.

Aliyu, who has confirmed his participation at the conference will take audience through World Bank approved Nigeria Distributed Access through Renewable Energy Scale-up (DARES) project

Publisher of Oriental News Nigeria Online, Mrs. Yemisi Izuora said in a statement that the Director General of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Dr. Emomotimi Agama, would also be x-raying key policies and options available in the country’s drive to strengthen her national economy while aligning with global push towards promoting green economy.

According to her, all of these will be the high points at the 3rd National Conference being put together by Oriental News Nigeria, coming up on July 25, 2024, at Radisson Blu GRA Ikeja, Lagos.

Oriental News Nigeria, a leading digital media platform would gather key policy makers, government and non- Governmental Organisations, industry experts in Nigeria’s financial sector to the conference which revolves around Nigeria’s Green Economy Initiative.

The theme of the 2024 Conference: ” Green Economy, Sustainable Growth and Infrastructure Transformation” considers various options available for Nigeria to sustain economic development and growth.

Sub-themes of the conference include, Green Finance, marketing, and supply chain, Strategies and Policies for a green economy, Renewable energy and Ecosystem for a green economy and Digital economy Entrepreneurship.

Agama, who has confirmed his attendance, expressed the belief that opportunities in terms of green economy are linked to the enormous possibilities for sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, ecotourism, and coastal development.

Also, other stakeholders have highlighted that Nigeria’s commitment to harnessing its natural resource potential could make the country a pioneer in promoting green economy development, hence the choice of the theme of the conference.

The conference is segmented into two main broad areas, with the opening programme to address the key thematic topic through the guest speaker’s intervention and chairman’s remarks with comments from participants which centers around the conference theme.

The second segment is round-table discussion through wider engagement by select professionals to discuss the main theme and sub-themes of the conference.

In recent years, economies all around the world have been experiencing a protracted slowdown driven by structural, global, and cyclical factors. Economic strategies that have been implemented to tackle recession and achieve rapid economic development have endangered sustainable growth by contributing to environmental degradation, global warming, and other negative repercussions.